Kwon Alexander Update from Dr. Reef - May 16

Dr. Reef provided a quick update on former New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander's training while rehabbing from an Achilles injury.

Here is a quick update on former New Orleans linebacker Kwon Alexander directly from Dr. Sharif Tabbah, aka Dr. Reef. I was fortunate Dr. Reef gave us a few details on Alexander's training at Athletix Rehab and Recovery.

We exchanged several text messages on Kwon's progress:

Mosley: Hey Doc! How's Kwon progressing? What was the lateral drill (he was doing in the published video)?

Dr. Reef: He looks amazing. Better every week. We were doing a linebacker drill simulating mirroring and closing in on a running back. [Kwon] looked great for his first day back to it!

Mosley: Well, it's encouraging. Do you see any increased strength in his core and legs?

Dr. Reef: Massive improvements week to week in core and leg strength. He's probably the fastest recovering Achilles repair I've ever worked with.

"Hoping to have a massive comeback season for him." Dr. Reef

Dr. Reef will connect with SNN for a live interview. He is the owner of Athletix Rehab and Recovery Center in the Miami area.

Alvin Kamara and former Saints running back Mark Ingram II are two of his clients.

Over the past two seasons, Kamara has trained with Dr. Reef while rehabbing from in-season injuries and strengthening his body for the upcoming rigors of the NFL.

Kamara's balance and ability to shed tacklers are a result of the training techniques enhanced at Athletix.

Kwon Alexander was a cap-space casualty during the offseason. New Orleans had to rid themselves of millions to get below the NFL salary cap limit.

Alexander was due $13.4 million in 2021 if he remained on the Saints roster. After tearing his Achilles in a Week 16 victory on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings, it was difficult for the organization to justify his high price tag.

Many a Who Dat has wished for Alexander's return to the New Orleans linebacking corps.

The Saints could be monitoring his rehab and make a determination whether to extend an offer for Kwon to re-join the team.

No official statement has come from the club on Alexander since his release.

