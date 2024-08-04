Latest New Orleans Saints Transactions (July 29 - August 3)
The New Orleans Saints reports on transactions and injuries at Saints Training Camp from July 21 to July 28.
SAINTS TRANSACTIONS
JULY 29, 2024
TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM
NEW ORLEANS
- Mark Evans II (Arkansas-PIne Bluff)
"The New Orleans Saints waived former Arkansas-Pine Bluff and All-SWAC offensive lineman Mark Evans II. He spent the previous season on the Saints' practice squad, hoping for a chance to compete for the open left guard position. During Saturday's training camp practice, a holding penalty against Evans negated a big play for the New Orleans offense. He did not participate during some offseason workouts, losing valuable reps." Kyle T. Mosley, Saints On SI/ Saints News Network
AUGUST 1, 2024
WAIVER REQUESTS
NEW ORLEANS
- Tommy Hudson, TE (Tommy Hudson)
FREE AGENT SIGNING
- Marquez Callaway, WR (Tennessee)
AUGUST 2, 2024
TERMINATION OF VESTED VETERAN
- Nathan Peterman, QB (Pittsburgh)
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
- Samson Nucua, WR (Brigham Young)
The New Orleans Saints announced two significant personnel moves on Friday, Aug. 2. Wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Samson Nacua was added to a unit beleaguered with injuries.
Marquez Calloway: He joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee after the 2020 NFL Draft. During his initial stint with New Orleans, he played in 45 regular-season games, starting 17, recording 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns. - KT Mosley, Saints On SI
Samson Nacua: The 6-3, 206-pound receiver signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. Last season, Nacua played for the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers. - KT Mosley, Saints On SI
RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS
- Tommy Hudson, TE (Arizona State) -
Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit
AUGUST 3, 2024
WAIVER REQUESTS
- Jermaine Jackson, WR (Idaho) - Injured, Partially Guaranteed Contract
TERMINATIONS OF VESTED VETERANS
- Jesper Horsted, TE (Princeton)
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
- Mason Fairchild, TE (Kansas)
- Kevin Rader, TE (Youngstown State)
SAINTS CAMP INJURIES REPORTED
A list of players reported injured in Saints Training Camp.
• Kendre Miller, RB (hamstring)
• Marshon Lattimore, CB (hip flexor)
• Trajan Jeffcoat, DE (dislocated elbow)
• Shane Lemieux, OL (ankle)
• Bryan Bresee, DT (foot)
• Justin Herron, OL (knee)
• Cedrick Wilson – WR (groin)
• Bub Means – WR (shin)
• Equanimeous St. Brown – WR (hamstring)
• Jermaine Jackson – WR (lower leg)
• Tommy Hudson – TE (undisclosed)
• Jake Haener – QB (NFI – skin cancer treatment)
• Demario Davis – LB (hamstring)
• Rashid Shaheed – WR (undisclosed)
• Nick Saldiveri (calf)
• Juwan Johnson (foot, stress fracture)
NON-FOOTBALL RELATED
- Jake Haener - disclosed he has a "form of skin cancer"; still practicing
