Saints News Network

Latest New Orleans Saints Transactions (July 29 - August 3)

NFL transactions and injuries during Saints Training Camp from July 29 to Aug. 3.

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints Transactions
New Orleans Saints Transactions / USA TODAY SPORTS
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints reports on transactions and injuries at Saints Training Camp from July 21 to July 28.

SAINTS TRANSACTIONS

Mark Evans II
Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas Pinebluff offensive lineman Mark Evans II (OL15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

JULY 29, 2024

TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

NEW ORLEANS

  • Mark Evans II (Arkansas-PIne Bluff)

"The New Orleans Saints waived former Arkansas-Pine Bluff and All-SWAC offensive lineman Mark Evans II. He spent the previous season on the Saints' practice squad, hoping for a chance to compete for the open left guard position. During Saturday's training camp practice, a holding penalty against Evans negated a big play for the New Orleans offense. He did not participate during some offseason workouts, losing valuable reps." Kyle T. Mosley, Saints On SI/ Saints News Network



Marquez Callaway
Marquez Callaway / New Orleans Saints

AUGUST 1, 2024

WAIVER REQUESTS

NEW ORLEANS

  • Tommy Hudson, TE (Tommy Hudson)

FREE AGENT SIGNING

  • Marquez Callaway, WR (Tennessee)

AUGUST 2, 2024

New Orleans Saints Sign Samson Nacua
New Orleans Saints Sign Samson Nacua / Credit: USA TODAY SPORTS

TERMINATION OF VESTED VETERAN

  • Nathan Peterman, QB (Pittsburgh)

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

  • Samson Nucua, WR (Brigham Young)

The New Orleans Saints announced two significant personnel moves on Friday, Aug. 2. Wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Samson Nacua was added to a unit beleaguered with injuries.

Marquez Calloway: He joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee after the 2020 NFL Draft. During his initial stint with New Orleans, he played in 45 regular-season games, starting 17, recording 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns. - KT Mosley, Saints On SI

Samson Nacua: The 6-3, 206-pound receiver signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. Last season, Nacua played for the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers. - KT Mosley, Saints On SI

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

  • Tommy Hudson, TE (Arizona State) -

    • Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit

AUGUST 3, 2024

WAIVER REQUESTS

  • Jermaine Jackson, WR (Idaho) - Injured, Partially Guaranteed Contract

TERMINATIONS OF VESTED VETERANS

  • Jesper Horsted, TE (Princeton)

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

  • Mason Fairchild, TE (Kansas)
  • Kevin Rader, TE (Youngstown State)

SAINTS CAMP INJURIES REPORTED

A list of players reported injured in Saints Training Camp.

• Kendre Miller, RB (hamstring)

• Marshon Lattimore, CB (hip flexor)

• Trajan Jeffcoat, DE (dislocated elbow)

• Shane Lemieux, OL (ankle)

• Bryan Bresee, DT (foot)

• Justin Herron, OL (knee)

• Cedrick Wilson – WR (groin)

• Bub Means – WR (shin)

• Equanimeous St. Brown – WR (hamstring)

• Jermaine Jackson – WR (lower leg)

• Tommy Hudson – TE (undisclosed)

• Jake Haener – QB (NFI – skin cancer treatment)

• Demario Davis – LB (hamstring)

• Rashid Shaheed – WR (undisclosed)

• Nick Saldiveri (calf)

• Juwan Johnson (foot, stress fracture)

NON-FOOTBALL RELATED

  • Jake Haener - disclosed he has a "form of skin cancer"; still practicing

Listen to his podcast on HBCU Legends!

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

Home/News