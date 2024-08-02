Saints Shake Up Roster: Backup QB Released, New Receiver Signed
The New Orleans Saints announced two significant personnel moves on Friday, Aug. 2. Wide receiver Samson Nacua was added to a unit beleaguered with injuries.
Jake Haener and rookie Spencer Rattler are working well within Klint Kubiak's offense. In a corresponding transaction, the club terminated quarterback Nathan Peterman's contract.
ON NACUA
Nacua, the older brother of Los Angeles Rams star wideout Puka Nacua, was on a UFL roster this season for the Michigan Panthers. The 6-3, 206-pound receiver signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. Last season, Nacua played for the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers. This season, he signed with the UFL's Panthers and achieved 125 receiving yards on 11 catches.
The Provo, Utah native played five seasons at the University of Utah (2016-20), appearing in 45 career games with eight starts. Samson Nacua tried out for the Utes as a walk-on but earned a scholarship as a freshman. During his collegiate career, he notched 82 receptions for 1,015 yards and 11 touchdowns.
In 2021, Nacua transferred to BYU for his final season of college eligibility. He appeared in 12 games, making 21 receptions for 339 yards (15.7 avg.) and three touchdowns.
ON PETERMAN
New Orleans signed Peterman to compete for Derek Carr's backup quarterback role. Haener and Rattler have performed well enough for the coaching staff to have confidence in them instead of Peterman. Also, an early exit could allow him to latch on with another NFL team going through training camp.
YESTERDAY'S TRANSACTION WITH CALLAWAY
The rash of injuries at the wide receiver position brought about the re-signing of Marquez Calloway. In a corresponding move, the Saints waived tight end Tommy Hudson with an injury designation to make room for Calloway on the roster. The team could place Hudson on injured reserve if he clears waivers.
Marquez Calloway originally joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee after the 2020 NFL Draft. During his initial stint with New Orleans, he played in 45 regular-season games, starting 17, recording 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns.
