Saints News Network

See The Latest Saints Roster Moves Ahead of Week 8's Matchup Against the Chargers

The Saints made four transactions ahead of Sunday.

John Hendrix

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Saints have made several moves prior to Sunday's game against the Chargers. For starters, New Orleans has waived running back Jordan Mims and signed defensive back Ugo Amadi to the active roster. The team has elevated safety Roderic Teamer and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown for Week 8.

Amadi has been on the practice squad after not initially making the final roster, while Mims made it and hung around for a while. Unfortunately, Mims wasn't able to get on the field much and this shows that Kendre Miller is going to be used a bit more. We'd also expect Taysom Hill's return to help the run game.

New Orleans had just three safeties on the roster (Tyrann Mathieu, Jordan Howden, J.T. Gray) before adding Amadi, but he's more of a slot guy and will play on special teams. Roderic Teamer spent time with the Saints in camp and was recently signed to the practice squad. At 2-5, the Saints are entering Sunday's matchup in a good spot in terms of their health, and now they just need to win.

Published |Modified
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News