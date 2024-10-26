See The Latest Saints Roster Moves Ahead of Week 8's Matchup Against the Chargers
The Saints have made several moves prior to Sunday's game against the Chargers. For starters, New Orleans has waived running back Jordan Mims and signed defensive back Ugo Amadi to the active roster. The team has elevated safety Roderic Teamer and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown for Week 8.
Amadi has been on the practice squad after not initially making the final roster, while Mims made it and hung around for a while. Unfortunately, Mims wasn't able to get on the field much and this shows that Kendre Miller is going to be used a bit more. We'd also expect Taysom Hill's return to help the run game.
New Orleans had just three safeties on the roster (Tyrann Mathieu, Jordan Howden, J.T. Gray) before adding Amadi, but he's more of a slot guy and will play on special teams. Roderic Teamer spent time with the Saints in camp and was recently signed to the practice squad. At 2-5, the Saints are entering Sunday's matchup in a good spot in terms of their health, and now they just need to win.