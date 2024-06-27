Saints Linebacker Group Turns In Top-10 Ranking From Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus dropped another one of their position rankings on Thursday morning. They weren't too high on the Saints defensive line, running backs and wide receivers, but have a better outlook for the linebacker group. It's the first Top-10 category for New Orleans, as they ranked off-ball linebackers specifically. Here's what they said.
Demario Davis, 35, will eventually start to decline, but not yet. He has now put together six straight seasons of earning a 75.0-plus PFF grade. Willie Gay joined the Saints in free agency, and while he endured his lowest-graded season in the NFL last year, he has proven himself to be a solid player in the past.
The Saints obviously have Pete Werner in the mix, who should still be considered a starter and part of the rotation. He's facing a pretty important season, to say the least. New Orleans also picked up Khaleke Hudson in free agency, who put on a pretty strong showing with the Commanders down the stretch.
D'Marco Jackson is more of a special teams role player, but will obviously be in a bigger role as a reserve should something happen, while Nephi Sewell is coming off an ACL injury. Anfernee Orji and Monty Rice were both with the team last season on the practice squad, and they added in the draft with Jaylan Ford and undrafted rookie pool in Isaiah Stallbird.
Michael Hodges is one of the more underrated and overlooked coaches on the staff, but his work with the group has been tremendous. Demario Davis has supposed to have been in decline for years, but continues to be one of the league's best at the position. The Saints defense has to keep things going for success this season, and the linebacker room should help them out again.