Mickey Loomis: Saints GM Provides Insight on Lost Season, Coaching Search and More
METAIRIE -- A long-awaited press conference went down on Monday, as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke with the local media for his customary end of the year presser. It's the first time he talked publicly since Dennis Allen got fired. Here's some of the biggest takeaways, and you can catch it all here.
Takeaways From Mickey Loomis' End Of Season Presser
State of the Team
Loomis opened by saying that the team is the middle of the coaching search process and that it's been consuming all of their time for the last week and a half. In turn, they haven't reflected on last season and the evaluations should happen this week.
There's a lot of heads that will be put together for the evaluations, which includes Jeff Ireland, Michael Parenton, Dave Ziegler, Randy Mueller and Khai Harley in addition to Loomis. He mentioned that Ziegler and Mueller are 'talented, experienced people' and that he values their viewpoint.
On where things are at as an organization, Loomis said, "That's part of what we haven't done yet is look back and evaluate where we're at from a personnel standpoint...What jumps out is the amount of injuries, and we gotta do a deep dive into that."
He also said that the injuries between the Saints and Pelicans were 'coincidental' and reinforced that it was a big reason for the team's record. "I know no one wants to hear that. This injury thing was a big thing this year. It was a really big deal." He said that they need to figure that out.
Loomis said that a rebuild means different things to different people. "There's a lot of good things on our roster," he said and that there are a lot of things to fill in as well. "I'm glass half-full at all times. Even in a 5-12 season, I see a lot of things that were positive that we can build upon." He thinks that the direction of the team can change pretty quickly.
On the firing of Dennis Allen: "I don't want to get into that other than it was an organization decision, and I'm a part of the organization." He later said, "I could have probably done a better job of supporting Dennis (Allen) in a few areas, but I don't want to get into specifics." Loomis said there were a lot of different things that they could have done that the Saints underestimated.
Why does Loomis believe the team can turn things around? "Because we've gotten it right before."
Loomis also talked about the impression of fans. "I have a love for the community. I have a love for New Orleans. I wasn't originally from here but I like to tell people I'm from here...I know how much the team impacts our city." He said that he and all the guys take it personal.
Loomis revealed that he has never considered retirement. "I've got a passion for the sport. I've got a passion for the Saints." "If I ever felt like my acumen or my ability to think or ability to do the things necessary in this job were waning, I'd be the first guy to say, wait a minute."
A question was asked regarding the need to move on from the Sean Payton era. He responded, "I don't know that I would agree with that. I understand the connection between Sean (Payton) and Dennis (Allen), but we had a lot of coaching changes." Mentioned Detroit and Denver's turnaround.
Loomis was also asked about admitting the team has a problem, especially the 5-12 record. He said, "That isn't just the coach. We got to look at ourselves. I got to look at the way I am operating...all the way down to the injury issue. All the things that contribute to a successful program you have to evaluate."
"I thought there were some things collectively that we did a lot better. A lot better. But I think any new coach is going to set the tone and define what the culture and vision for the team."
The Next Saints Head Coach
Loomis says they have to have the same collective vision when it comes to hiring a new head coach. "All candidates have strengths and weaknesses. We have our strengths and weaknesses." He declined to get into the specifics.
On the next head coach: "We're going to select the best candidate." He said they'll have a clean slate when it comes to determining the staff. He later said, "We're going to get the best candidate we can get whether they have a history or not."
Loomis said he wants the 'best coach possible' for the Saints, not putting anything into a box and say that they got to be 'this' (offensive-minded, defensive-minded).
On the timeframe of a new coach, the Saints aren't in a hurry. "The timetable, timeframe is dictated in part mostly by league policies and rules we have to adhere to and are adhering too." He mentioned that some candidates are still involved in games.
Loomis also said (on the urgency), "We're going to follow the process. I think sometimes if you feel under pressure to make a quick decision, that's generally where you make mistakes. We're going to follow our process."
"I think I'm so pretty patient. You know, I understand that, the results are the results and you can't ignore the results, but you also have to look beyond the results sometimes and understand the reasons behind the symptoms. And some are are in oiur control and some aren't. Look, we have to do the best job we can with the things that are in our control, and we have to understand the things that aren't."
On the early interviews, it's more information gathering. Loomis said, "I feel like the Zoom calls we've done are pretty good. We're not asking coaches to study and know our roster inside and out. They got jobs to do. They're in-season. We're not asking them to do those sorts of things."
He mentioned that they don't have to sell the Saints. "I don't really think we have to do that. We're not recruiting. We're interviewing, and they're interviewing us....I don't think selling is the right, I don't think we need to do that. There's going to be questions....Each candidate is going to have things that are important to them."
"We will talk to people outside the building who have experience with a particular candidate."
Loomis was also asked about conversations with Gayle Benson. He said, "She's like the rest of us, frustrated, disappointed, wants to be successful. She's been nothing but supportive." He mentioned that she's a 'big, big positive' on why the Saints are an attractive job through her support.
Roster and Personnel Management, Future of Saints
"I have a high level of confidence in Derek (Carr)," Loomis said. He mentioned that there were some tough circumstances that he had to deal with.
Loomis said that the current coaching staff is all employed and that they have jobs until the new coach comes in and makes a determination. He did reveal that they could go to him if there's another opportunity and that he didn't want to hold anyone back.
Loomis (on the salary cap): "You can't just say here's the number and here's the over." He did say they have the most players under contract (61) and that it's collective (how much guaranteed, acceleration) and there's so many elements. "I'm comfortably uncomfortable....I think we're making progress from the last few years we've been."
Loomis (on personnel changes): "We've got some ideas on how to do our processes differently." Said he loves Jeff Ireland and Michael Parenton in the roles they're in. There won't be changes in that regard, but mentioned tweaks from good input.
Loomis (on injuries): "Is this just coincidental or are there things we're not looking at close enough?"
Loomis said that it's 'likely' training camp is back in Metairie this summer. However, he also said that the new coach will have input on it too. New Orleans typically has a week where they'll do joint practices with another team.
On the pressure to win, Loomis said, "I feel pressure to do that all the time. Felt pressure last time. It doesn't change. No one wants to win and be successful more than I do. We all do. That's the way everyone in our building feels."
On the overall roster, Loomis said, "I think there were some improvements. I think our players took a lot of things to heart, particularly leadership and improved in that area. But we need to improve more."
Loomis was asked about the Marshon Lattimore trade. He mentioned that it was right for both sides to move on, but also praised Lattimore for what he did and that he was still rooting for him. On the extra picks, "I always take more draft picks if we can get them. I like where we're at and I like our history of drafting."
The full quote on what seemingly has went viral. "All the things that contribute to a successful program, you have to evaluate. Make sure that, it doesn't mean, by the way, because the results aren't what we want doesn't mean that we're doing something wrong. There may be some circumstantial things here, but we have to look at all of it and be honest with ourselves."
Not many player specific questions were asked, but Cam Jordan and Spencer Rattler were among them. On Rattler, Loomis said, "You can see the arm talent. You can see the processing talent." He said that he didn't ever feel like there was panic in his play, but did make expected mistakes as a rookie.