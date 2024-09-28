Must-Read Fantasy Football Advice: Which Saints Players Should You Consider For Week 4?
Last week was a tough outing for the Saints, and fantasy owners also felt it from several players. Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave had the best days of anyone against the Eagles, but this week is a completely different story. New Orleans is dealing with a good bit of injuries right now, which makes some of the plays this week risky. Here's my advice for Week 4's fantasy footbapproach.
Start These Saints Players
Alvin Kamara (Projected 14.24 Points)
Even with how tough it was to run the ball last week, Kamara ended up netting fantasy owners double-digit points with his extended touches. I don't see 29 touches for him this week due to the hip and rib injury, but he's going to play and tough it out. He's a must-start each week until you see him out of the lineup.
Rashid Shaheed (Projected 11.71 Points)
Shaheed was blanked last week and fantasy owners weren't expecting that. He's probably the safest receiver play this week (see Olave advice shortly) and has a chance to rebound in a nice way. How New Orleans approaches this game on offense will be fascinating, and Shaheed could see increased targets as one of Carr's primary targets.
Proceed With Caution With These Saints
- Chris Olave, WR (Projected 9.91 Points) - He got hurt in practice with a hamstring injury and is considered to be day-to-day, but he made the trip to Atlanta and it looks like he's going to play. Now, what capacity will that be in? That's tough to say. New Orleans didn't elevate a wide receiver from the practice squad on Saturday, so it might mean he will get his fair share of targets. He's coming off a nice game, but he's certainly a risky play this week. You also just can't bench him.
Don't Roll With These Saints
- Derek Carr, QB (Projected 11.72 Points) - After two nice weeks, Carr came back down to Earth against the Eagles. There were a lot of factors why that happened too. He's a shaky play this week with a battered offensive line.
- Jamaal Williams, RB (Projected 3.67 Points) - He has a chance to see more work with Kamara hurt and could get you a touchdown plunge, but it's just not safe to rely on him for fantasy unless you're in a very deep league.
I wouldn't start a Saints tight end this week. I think they can get increased work, but with the offensive line deficiences, they might be used more in blocking against the Falcons.
Saints IDP Advice
No Demario Davis this week, as he'll miss his first career game due to injury with a hamstring. Pete Werner is the top play this week if you're looking for a linebacker, but also consider Willie Gay Jr. D'Marco Jackson is a free agent who will be available, and he looks to take Davis' snaps. Chase Young and Carl Granderson are also your big plays for the defensive line, as they'll look to get to Kirk Cousins a lot on the day. Bryan Bresee is also a sneaky play with his early season production.
The Saints have been able to force some turnovers in all of their games this season, and that trend should hopefully continue. Tyrann Mathieu and Alontae Taylor would be the two best bets to play in the secondary.
Saints Free Agent Watchlist
- Juwan Johnson, TE (7% Started, 49% Rostered) - He's been on a pitch count to start the season and he should get more involved soon. The Falcons game would be a great time for him to make his 2024 fantasy presence, but just keep monitoring him.
- Blake Grupe, K (26% Started, 19% Rostered) - He's starting to get a little more love on rosters, but consider that he kicks most of his games indoors and New Orleans' offense struggled last week. He can be the one to put up points on the board.
- Mason Tipton, WR (1% Started, 13% Rostered) - He might have some extra looks in this game due to the injuries. The Saints are really high on their undrafted rookie for a lot of reasons. He could help you in deeper leagues.
- Bub Means, WR (1% Started, 22% Rostered) - He could find more work this week with injuries being a concern. Like Foster, Means is someone to keep stashed in your dynasty leagues.
Sleeper of the Week
Taysom Hill (Projected 2.47 Points)
I know. I know. Taysom Hill hasn't hit this season, but this feels like the week it changes. Why? Take these two things into consideration. For starters, Alvin Kamara is hurt as I mentioned earlier. They don't want him getting 29 touches again. The other thing would be because of the offensive line being banged up as well. New Orleans would be smart to get Hill the ball in both the running and passing game, and he has had some success against Atlanta in the past. He can create a variety of looks here and will be able to find success. Put it this way. The Saints need him to hit.