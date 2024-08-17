New Orleans Legendary Sports Icon Ed Daniels Passes At 67
The Greater New Orleans area mourns the loss of a sports media giant, Ed Daniels, who passed away at the age of 67. Daniels' comprehensive coverage of sports at all levels over his 40+ year career, coupled with his unique and captivating voice, made him a legend.
"With love. Thank to all. Remembering Ed Daniels, a best friend, a life well lived," his best friend Ken Trahan noted. He and Daniels reported on sports for Crescent City Sports over the past several years. Trahan wrote a heartfelt good bye to Daniels on the website.
He left an indelible mark, reporting on high school prep action and professional games, notable figures, and events in the city and surrounding parishes.
"I've known Ed Daniels over 40 years. Just a super guy and a great friend. He redefined the coverage of prep sports in our area...We will miss him," Mike Detillier posted about Daniels.
He had a great sense of timing in his reporting style. As a middle schooler, I recall listening to Daniels deliver his nightly reports on the local station. I never imagined one day being in the press box with a notable figure like Ed Daniels.
On behalf of the Saints News Network on Sports Illustrated, our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Robin, family members, friends, and close colleagues in the industry.
On Ed Daniels, Courtesy of Crescent City Sports
"Ed Daniels, a New Orleans native who launched the city’s first-ever high school sports television show as part of a five-decade career telling the stories of Louisiana sports, died Friday from complications after a cardiac event last month. He was 67.
Daniels spent 11 days in a Los Angeles-area hospital before being flown back to New Orleans on August 5.
Before the term multimedia journalist became commonplace in the media industry, Daniels had his hands in the three major forms of journalism.
Daniels’ primary home was television, where he spent more than 40 years coming into the homes of New Orleans sports fans – first at WDSU-TV and the last 33 years at WGNO-TV, where he would become the station’s first and, until now, only sports director."
You can read more about the life of Ed Daniels here.