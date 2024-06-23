New Orleans Saints 53-Man Roster Projection: Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener And Just One UDFA Make The Cut
Here is an early look at how the New Orleans Saints roster would pan out if the season were to start today:
Quarterbacks (3)
Derek Carr, Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler
NFL teams no longer need to keep a third quarterback on the roster. An offseason rule change made it so that the "emgerency third quarterback" could instead come from the practice squad. However, it is hard right now to project the Saints opening up either Haener or Rattler to waivers or the threat of being poached from their practice squad at a later time. It makes sense that New Orleans could carry three passers (plus one that will come up later) in order to continue to develop the young talent they have and like at the position. Not to mention the team must be ready in case of injury, in which case options are always better.
For the sake of argument, Haener is best set to win the "QB2" battle based on his OTA and minicamp perormances so far. But Rattler has the good graces of being the new offensive coaching staff's quarterback selection in this year's draft, while Haener was the selection of previous regime. It might sound like politics, but that fact is a notable one.
Running backs (3)
Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams, Kendre Miller
Pretty easy one here. The Kamara contract dispute may well be a bigger issue outside the facility than it actually is on the inside. These things tend to get worked out, so until proven otherwise, that is the expectation for now. Williams certainly still has a role in this offense and Miller could end up having a pretty big set of responsibilities before the season is all said and done.
Fullback (1)
Zander Horvath
Nine times out of ten, the Saints will go with experience over a new face. This projection breaks that rule. Fullback Adam Prentice has the experience with the team, but Horvath coming in as one of the early free agency signings says something, especially with the staff changes. Horvath joins the team following his former running backs coach Derrick Foster from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Saints. That says something. His versatility and ability as a pass-catcher (especially at 6-foot-2 with his athleticism) also go a long way in this offensive system.
The tricky part for both Horvath and Prentice is how many snaps at fullback Hill gets. The Saints are wanting to utilize this position heavily again. But that does not mean they do so with a pure fullback. Hill, Holker and even Moreau could all contribute here.
Wide Receivers (6)
Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, A.T. Perry, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Bub Means, Equanimeous St. Brown
Typically, the projections estimate the team keeping five receivers. But with an offense that wants blockers in the slot and on the perimeter as well as the new kickoff structure, having a sixth big body can be very helpful.
It is possible that the third receiver behind Olave and Shaheed ends up having a lesser role than anticipated thanks to the team's emphasis on more two-tight end sets, fullback usage and of course the involvement of offensive weapon Taysom Hill. In that case, five wideouts could work. But with the kickoff rules in particular, a sixth makes sense from a protection standpoint.
Offensive Weapon (1)
Taysom Hill
Perhaps the most highly-anticipated player to be seen in the team's new system. Hill is set to have a big and more consistent role in this offense. Not to mention his special teams contributions which may now, more than ever, include returner responsibilities. The NFL may require Hill to be listed as a quarterback again this year, but many fantasy football managers will be hoping he gets back to the tight end tag in 2024.
Tight End (3)
Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, Dallin Holker
Johnson will hopefully be ready to go at the top of the season. Optimistic timelines could certainly lead to that. If not, the team will have to fall back on another tight end on their roster such as Michael Jacobson or the newly acquired Jesper Horsted. Tommy Hudson is another option, but has not been healthy enough yet so far this offseason. Holker is the only undrafted player to make the roster so far, and will be the only make it for this entire projection.
Moreau is a shoo-in, of course. His versatility to play as a true-Y in-line and hold a pass-catcher role is a good fit for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. He also looks to have bulked up a bit this offseason. If that means he progresses even further as a blocker while maintain his speed and ability to run routes, it makes him an even greater asset with a lot of opportunity to see the field.
Offensive Line (8)
Taliese Fuaga (LT), Nick Saldiveri (LG), Erik McCoy (C), Cesar Ruiz (RG), Trevor Penning (RT), Landon Young, Oli Udoh, Shane Lemieux
The toughest part of this progression was whether or not offensive lineman Lucas Patrick or Lemieux made the cut. It could certianly go either way. Patrick's extra curricular with defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat led to them both being removed from practice to wrap up minicamp could have left a bad taste for the team, giving Lemieux the upper-hand. Bother have center/guard versatility which would be a valuable asset for the team.
Rookie Josiah Ezirim does not make the cut right now. But it is not because he has underwhelmed or disappointed. Simply put, he is a great red-shirt candidate to continue his development on the practice squad for a year. His attitude, drive and determination are apparent. If he keeps it up, 2025 or maybe even late in 2024, could be when his time comes.
Defensive End (5)
Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, Chase Young, Payton Turner, Isaiah Foskey
No big surprises here, especially at the top three. Jordan, Granderson and Young are excited to take the field together and they will get the lion's share of snaps at the position. Turner and Foskey simply need to stay healthy and contribute where and when they can, including on special teams snaps.
Turner is intriguing specifically. Defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon is likely sidelined most of the season, if not all. With his Achilles tear, the fourth-year edge defender has a chance to not only make an impact off the edge, but might be able to show some additional value as a versatile option that could move inside. It is a make-or-break year for Turner, who continuously flashes, but has just had trouble staying on the field.
Defensive Tackle (4)
Bryan Bresee, Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, Khristian Boyd
Again, no big surprises. Rookie Boyd is the big new addition here. He has proven to be an exciting player in the run game throughout OTAs and minicamps. If he keeps that up, he will be a major asset to the Saints defense which ranked No. 22 against the run last year. Expect Saundrs to take a big step forward this year as well now that he is comfortable with the system and can play to a bit more of his athletic profile in 2024.
Linebackers (6)
Demario Davis (MIKE), Pete Werner (WILL), Willie Gay (SAM), Khaleke Hudson, D'Marco Jackson, Jaylan Ford
It may be a little early to project Ford here being that he did not start working with in team drills until the end of veteran minicamp. But his smarts and insticts may rise him above the competition. Look for players like Monty Rice and Anfernee Orji to make it a tough climb, though.
Many wonder whether or not Werner will lose his stating role to Gay this year. But the truth of the matter is that they will share the field quite a lot in 2024 as more three-linebacker sets are expected. The Saints could also shuffle them based on matchup and game situation. A nickel look on second-and-8 may keep Werner on the field while a nickel look on third-and-9 may be better suited for Gay, for instance. The Saints have the ammunition to the creative with three starting-caliber options. A new look for the team.
Cornerbacks (5)
Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Shemar Jean-Charles
Another easy projection here. Lattimore and Adebo are the starters on the outside and Taylor holds down the slot. Though McKinstry will get his opportunity to compete with each. Having four starting-caliber corners is just as important as those three linebackers referenced a moment ago. It is unlikely that all three of your starting corners are going to start all 17 games. Having a fourth options again this season is a big win for New Orleans.
Jean-Charles may not be a household name, but his contributions on special teams will go a long way. Especially as the heightened importance of the kickoff comes back to the game. He also gives the team some depth at corner having taken snaps both outside and in during OTAs and minicamp.
Safeties (5)
Tyrann Mathieu, Johnathan Abram, Jordan Howden, Will Harris, Ugo Amadi
The most versatile room on the roster. Each of these players can handle multiple responsibilities throughout the defense, just how head coach Dennis Allen teaches it. Mathieu and Abram look like the sure-fire starters at the position right now. But as Howden gets healthier, he will get more opportunities come training camp to try to win the box-safety role.
Harris and Amadi give the team unique depth in that they can both play just about anywhere in the defensive secondary or as a dime linebacker. Both should have major contributions on specials teams as well.
Special Teams (3)
Zach Wood (Long Snapper), Blake Grupe (Kicker), Lou Hedley (Punter)
There is no reason to project any changes in the kicking operations at this time. Wood will go unchallenged, and rightfully so as he returns from his first-ever Captain season. Grupe's competition Charlie Smyth has been a little inconsistent up to this point and Hedley has added a more traditional punting style that he can blend with his rugby-style punts. Having a comfort with both styles should maximize his ability to impact from every area of the feild, so long as he can be consistent.