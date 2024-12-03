Saints News Network

New Orleans Saints: Current Draft Spot, Playoff Outlook and Projected Opponents

Where do the Saints stand in the playoff race and what's their future look like after Week 13 action?

Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints interim head coach coach Darren Rizzi looks on against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints let one get away from them on Sunday, as they had a real opportunity to get back into the division race. However, a loss to the Rams coupled with Taysom Hill's season coming to an end make's the immediate future look bleak. Here's where New Orleans stands in the draft, division, playoff race and their projected opponents after Week 13 action.

Current Top 10 NFL Draft Order

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (75) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  1. Jaguars (2-10)
  2. Raiders (2-10)
  3. Giants (2-10)
  4. Patriots (3-10)
  5. Panthers (3-9)
  6. Jets (3-9)
  7. Titans (3-9)
  8. Browns (3-9)
  9. Bengals (4-8)
  10. Saints (4-8)

SAINTS REMAINING SCHEDULE: at NYG, WAS, at GB, vs. LV, at TB

New Orleans' loss on Sunday didn't change their position in the draft, as they were 9th. However, after what transpired on Monday night they end up at 10th.

NFC South Standings

Dec 1, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
  1. Falcons (6-6)
  2. Bucs (6-6)
  3. Saints (4-8)
  4. Panthers (3-9)

NFC Playoff Seeding

  1. Lions (11-1)
  2. Eagles (10-2)
  3. Seahawks (7-5)
  4. Falcons (6-6)
  5. Vikings (10-2)
  6. Packers (9-3)
  7. Commanders (8-5)

New Orleans is 13th right now in the playoff seeding and their only realistic path to the postseason is through the division. They have less than a 1% chance to make it. Week 14 sees Raiders going to Tampa to take on the Bucs, while the Falcons travel up to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. All three games with NFC South implications will be going on at the same time.

Saints Projected Opponents (2025)

Assuming nothing changes, this is what the Saints' slate of opponents are for 2025.

HOME: NFC South, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Jets, NFC East (Cowboys)
ROAD: NFC South, Seahawks, Rams, Bills, Dolphins, NFC North (Packers), TBD

The current opponents for the two extra intraconference games are based on the standings in each division. For the 17th game, the NFL's formula technically expires after this season. Previously, it was an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play, with the matchup being based on the division standings. If the NFL sticks to the rotation, it would be the AFC South (Titans) currently with an additional road game for New Orleans. We'll see if that sticks.

