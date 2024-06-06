New Orleans Saints Defense Counting On Continued Development From Jordan Howden In His Second Season
The New Orleans Saints got a pleasant surprise from S Jordan Howden, a fifth-round choice in the 2023 NFL Draft. As the 11th pick of the fifth round and the 146th overall selection, it was hoped that Howden could contribute on special teams and possibly add some depth to the secondary.
In five years at the University of Minnesota, Howden had four interceptions, broke up 20 passes, and had 5.5 tackles for loss among 240 total stops. His senior season was the most productive with two interceptions, five throws broken up, and 3.5 stops for loss with 40 solo tackles.
A solid preseason and training camp easily earned Howden a spot on the active roster last season. As expected, he'd only see action on special teams in the first two weeks of the regular season. However, a suspension to veteran S Marcus Maye earned Howden his first career start in Week 3.
Maye returned to the starting lineup after his three-game suspension. However, Howden had played well enough to remain a part of several defensive backfield packages. When Maye missed the last six games of the year with an injury, the Saints had no drop-off with the rookie. Howden returning to the starting lineup.
For the year, Howden played in 16 of 17 contests with seven starts and appeared in 55% of the team's defensive snaps. He'd break up five passes, force one fumble, allowed just 59.3% completion percentage when targeted, and recorded 43 total tackles with 23 solo stops.
Howden's best game statistically was during a Week 14 matchup against Carolina. In the Saints 28-6 win, Howden led all defenders with seven solo tackles among his 10 total stops. He'd also register his only sack of the season, forced a fumble, and gave up three receptions on six targets.
As expected, Howden had some struggles typical of a rookie defensive back. Those were especially evident in coverage, both as a deep safety or from the slot. Quarterbacks often targeted Howden when he covered the slot. He doesn't have the top-end speed to keep pace with fast receivers, nor the agility to stay with shifty pass catchers.
Howden needs to hone his anticipation and show better angles when in a two-high safety alignment. However, that could easily come with more experience. There are doubts whether he has the acceleration and ball skills to be effective in single-high coverage. His angles in run support must also improve, though that should also come with further experience.
At 6-feet and 209-Lbs., Howden has enough physicality to play close to the line of scrimmage in run support. He also has valuable scheme versatility to excel in several different coverage roles.
As a deep safety, Howden reads quarterbacks extremely well and possesses the route recognition to put himself in position to make plays. While not an elite athlete, he has enough ability and natural coverage skills to hold up well enough in the slot.
Howden's play as a rookie caused the Saints to deem Marcus Maye expendable, releasing him after the season. That move left Howden as the expected starter alongside veteran Tyrann Mathieu coming into the offseason. It also created questions at safety for New Orleans for some, with both depth and starting quality.
It's also pretty clear that the Saints did not agree with that assessment. New Orleans did not target a safety this offseason, either early in free agency or at any point in the draft. They did sign former Lions S Will Harris after the draft. A second-round draft selection of Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry could also mean more snaps at safety for one of the corners, likely either McKinstry or Alontae Taylor.
Even with Harris brought in and the versatility of their corners, it's pretty clear that a starting safety job is Howden's to lose. If Jordan Howden develops further from his rookie promise, it would further strengthen a New Orleans secondary that looks elite heading into the 2024-25 season.