New Orleans Saints Kickoff Four Critical Debuts This Preseason
The New Orleans Saints open their 2024 preseason against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM CT, and the game will broadcast on Fox 8 in the greater New Orleans area.
Fans of the Who Dat Nation will get their first look at several crucial debuts for the Saints, providing a preview of what to anticipate this season.
Klint Kubiak's Offense
The New Orleans Saints' offense, under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, is set to bring a dynamic and innovative approach to the 2024 NFL season. Kubiak's system emphasizes a balanced attack that effectively leverages the passing and running game.
One of the most notable changes is the increased use of motion and varied formations to keep defenses guessing.
This movement aims to create mismatches and open opportunities for playmakers like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave. The offense will also feature a solid run-blocking scheme, a favorite of quarterback Derek Carr, designed to maximize the ground game and set up play-action passes.
Additionally, Kubiak plans to incorporate versatile personnel packages, allowing the Saints to adapt seamlessly to different defensive looks. This new offensive blueprint aims to rejuvenate the Saints' attack and propel them back into playoff contention.
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga, the New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick, generates significant excitement as he prepares for his NFL debut. At 6'6" and 334 pounds, Fuaga brings an imposing physical presence and a well-rounded skill set that has impressed coaches and analysts alike. During his college career at Oregon State, Fuaga earned accolades such as First Team All-Pac 12 and All-American honors, showcasing his dominance in both run blocking and pass protection.
His ability to control the line of scrimmage, along with his elite footwork and agility, makes him a formidable opponent for any defender. Despite concerns about his arm length and occasional over-aggressiveness, Fuaga's overall performance in training camp has been "more positive than negative," John Hendrix reported.
Fans should be optimistic about his debut, as his versatility and high football IQ position him as a potential cornerstone of the Saints' offensive line for years to come.
The Next No. 3 Wide Receiver
While Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are firmly established as the top two receivers in the New Orleans Saints offense, the No. 3 wide receiver position remains up for grabs. Contenders for this spot include A.T. Perry, Marquez Callaway, and Samson Nacua, with most of the wideouts listed on the team's Oschner Hospital Team roster.
Injuries to Cedrick Wilson, Equanimeous St. Brown, Bub Means, and promising rookie Mason Tipton have left the field open for a new player to step up. The preseason game against the Cardinals will be a crucial opportunity for one of these wideouts to make a strong case for the No. 3 position with a standout performance.
Willie Gay Jr.
As the New Orleans Saints manage Demario Davis' injury, Willie Gay Jr. and Pete Werner will make their debuts in tonight's preseason opener. Gay, a Super Bowl Champion, brings speed and tenacity similar to Davis but with a younger edge. While Werner has shown improvement, at times he struggles to cover receivers out of the backfield and tight ends.
Enter Gay, whose ability to cover ground quickly and effectively makes him a valuable asset in both pass coverage and run defense. He is a strong tackler and dynamic playmaker who will complement the New Orleans Saints linebackers, enhancing the overall strength and versatility of the defensive unit.