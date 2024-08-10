Can't Miss: Top 3 Saints Players to Watch in the Preseason Opener
The Saints play their first preseason game on Saturday, as they'll be in Arizona to take on the Cardinals for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff. We'll get to see if what we've been seeing in training camp shows up any during the game, especially with some of the big names. According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the team plans on playing all of their healthy players, including the starters.
While the big names will attract most of the attention here, as well as the new-look Klint Kubiak offense, here's some of the many players we're very anxious to see in action and why.
Taliese Fuaga
The Saints' first-round pick has been working at left tackle for months, and that doesn't appear to be changing. Fuaga has put on a display of his skills in run support and pass protection, and he's also showed his maturity level and football IQ in the process. It hasn't been without flaw, but it's absolutely been more positive than negative. He's something special, and you'll want to see how he performs in his first NFL action.
Kool-Aid McKinstry
New Orleans used their first pick on Day 2 of the draft to take Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry, and th expectations are pretty high for his rookie season. He's learned plenty in training camp and has played on the outside and in the slot. His talent level is there, and he'll most assuredly overcome the NFL's learning curve. He also should see some special teams work on the kick coverage team and possibly as a returner.
Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener
It's technically cheating putting both here, but the backup quarterback battle has been pretty good during training camp. Both Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are coming off strong days of practice, and neither really have a definitive leg up in the competition. Haener will most likely get the snaps behind Derek Carr for this game, and it'll be interesting to see how the time is split between him and Rattler. Haener and Rattler bring different styles of play to the table and are both exciting to watch. Both are also facing a good bit of pressure to deliver, and their first outing will hopefully tell us a lot.
Other Players to Watch
- Jordan Mims - Without Kendre Miller in the mix, it's a great opportunity for Mims to really take the spotlight. Mims has been working a good bit with the first team and has also played on special teams. He could make a good opening statement for his final roster case.
- Khristian Boyd - Boyd should be the fourth defensive tackle in the team's rotation when it's all said and done, and he should see plenty of action against the Cardinals. He's been strong against the run and making plays during training camp. The Saints could get a big boost on the line if he keeps it going.
- Kevin Austin Jr. - Along with Samson Nacua, these are two newer wide receivers that should be able to get some playing time. We don't expect to see Mason Tipton, as he left Day 12 of practice with a hamstring injury, so it's an opportunity to shake up a few things on the depth chart and practice squad outlook.
- Dallin Holker - The undrafted rookie tight end should see his number called a good bit, and we have seen his abilities in the passing game. Specifically, we want to see how his blocking is and how he can show up in the receiving department.
