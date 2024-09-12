New Orleans Saints Offensive Line Played Well On Sunday, But True Test Lies Ahead
The New Orleans Saints turned in a dominant 47-10 performance on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. New Orleans controlled the game from start to finish and won the battle of the trenches decisively. The team rushed for 180 yards and only gave up one sack on the afternoon. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke highly of the offensive line after reviewing the game tape.
"I thought those guys played well....When you run the ball like that, when you're effective throwing the ball, you're quarterback doesn't get hit much, and you put points on the board like that, you can't do that and have your offensive line not play well."
Pro Football Focus graded all the players from Sunday's NFL slate, and center Erik McCoy was rated as the top center in the league. Rookie left tackle Taliese Fuaga garnered Rookie of the Week honors from PFF. The Saints' first-round pick allowed zero pressures on 28 pass-blocking snaps and earned a 65.0 run-block grade on Sunday.
New Orleans' offensive line was a major unknown heading into the year. PFF ranked the Saints as the worst offensive line before the season. Though just one game, the unit looked physical and dominant in both the pass and run departments. New Orleans knows it will have a much tougher task this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas frustrated the Cleveland Browns in their season opener, sacking Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson six times and pressuring him a total of 17 times. The Cowboys' defense forced two turnovers and held the Browns to 2 of 15 on third-down attempts. Coach Allen says this week's game will provide a 'much different test' for the Saints and its offense.
One area of improvement for New Orleans is the penalties. The team racked out 10 for 95 yards, with a couple of them stemming from misalignment and procedural errors. The Saints must avoid getting behind the sticks against the Cowboys' potent pass rush led by All-Pro defender Micah Parsons. New Orleans starting left guard Lucas Patrick left the game on Sunday with a toe injury. The severity of his injury has not been disclosed.
The first game of the year proved to be a major success for the offensive line and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's new offense as a whole. New Orleans will face much stiffer competition over the next few weeks with the Cowboys, Eagles, Falcons, and Chiefs ahead on the schedule. For the team to have similar success, the offensive line must be dominant and consistent on Sundays.