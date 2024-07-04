New Orleans Saints Predicted To Select One Of The Top-10 Quarterbacks In An Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The New Orleans Saints will begin training camp in a few weeks to prepare for the upcoming 2024 season. Despite this, national outlets are already predicting the 2025 NFL Draft.
ESPN just released their early mock draft for next season, and the Saints are predicted to select Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers as the No. 10 overall pick. If so, New Orleans would miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season and have a sub—500 record.
Ewers heads into his Junior season with the Longhorns after an impressive sophomore campaign. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound San Antonio native is on a short list for Heisman trophy favorite in college football next year.
During his sophomore season at Texas, he led the Longhorns to a College Football Championship playoff berth after throwing for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Ewers set the Big 12 Championship game record for most yards (452) and tied the mark for touchdown passes (4) en route to becoming the MVP.
ESPN's Matt Miller gave his rationale for the Saints' draft pick:
"The 2024 season will be crucial for the future of starting quarterback Derek Carr in New Orleans and perhaps provide a window into what the team has in rookie fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler. At this time, it doesn’t appear that either quarterback is the future here. Ewers has talent worthy of a first-overall pick heading into his third season as a starter at Texas. At 21 years old, he has to cut down on poor decisions during games, but his accuracy, mobility, and arm strength are that of a future NFL starter. Ewers threw for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdown passes last season."
A top-10 draft pick would mean New Orleans would have a disappointing season. Starting Quarterback Derek Carr faced criticism early in the year for his slow start when he threw two touchdowns and two interceptions during the first four games of the year.
Carr turned things around by throwing 12 touchdowns in his last four games. He finished the season with 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Carr signed a 4-year, $150 million contract to join the Saints in 2023.
The Saints finished with a 9-8 record in 2023-24, narrowly missing the playoffs. Since then, Dennis Allen has overhauled the offensive staff, firing long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmicheal and hiring Klint Kubiak to replace him.
Remember that the club drafted former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He, Jake Haener, and Nathan Peterman will compete in training camp to become Derek Carr's backup. Unless Carr has a dismal season, it's doubtful New Orleans will move on the veteran signal-caller — especially should Allen remain as head coach.