New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara Does Not Need Much To Further Establish Himself As An All-Time Great
Complicated contract situations tend to work out. Ideally for the New Orleans Saints, that will be the case ahead of the 2024 regular season with star running back Alvin Kamara. Sure, the news of a contract dispute is intriguing and drives a lot of interesting conversation, especially at running back. However, Kamara's 2024 should quickly be redefined by his ability to take over the franchise rushing yards crown just eight years into his dynamic career.
Kamara will begin the season just 267 rushing yards behind former Saints running back Deuce McAllister for No. 2 on the all-time rushing list. McAllister, one of the franchise's greatest players, spent eight years with the team accumulating that total between 2001 and 2008. Kamara is set to eclipse it in the same amount of years.
Typically anyone that looks to poke holes in Kamara's NFL tenure will point to the fact that the running back has not yet secured a 1,000 yard rushing season. He was close in 2020, amassing 932. McAllsiter had four years wherein he gained over 1,000 yards on the ground, each one in impressive and dominant fashion. Kamara's game is simply different, though no less remarkable.
The 2017 draft pick has averaged 832.7 rushing yards per year since entering the league. Finding his way to gaining 267 and thus claiming that No. 2 spot should simply be a matter of staying healthy.
Considering that average, his pursuit will not be limited to No. 2 on the list either. He sits comfortably just 671 rushing yards behind former "Boom & Zoom" teammate Mark Ingram for the top spot. ingram accomplished his 6,500 career rushing yards with the team over 10 years and two stints. Kamara has an excellent chance to clear it two years quicker. Overtaking another one of the organization's best players.
Doing so would put the star rusher atop three major franchise lists. He already holds the franchise's lead in total touchdowns with 78. He passed former wide receiver Marques Colston's (another Saints great) total of 72 just last year after tying it in 2022. Kamara can extend this record along with his top spot on the rushing touchdowns list, which he owns with 54 scoring runs.
The new offensive system in New Orleans, which looks to have a greater focus on the outside run game, should work further in his favor. Kamara's previous astronomical rise had a lot to do with his explosiveness out in space. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's offense should put him back in those positions more than not. It is a perfect fit for a back with Kamara's capabilities. Not to mention the impact he can get back to having as a receiving threat out of the backfield as well.
One obstacle for Kamara's success in 2024 could be second-year back Kendre Miller. Not that the two will be pitted against one another. However, if Miller comes out of the gates as explosive as he looked in the final contest of the 2023 season, he will earn a lot of looks that could cut into Kamara's overall production. But even if that is the case, the rushing crown and the 672 rushing yards needed to grab hold of it would not seem out of reach.
Another obstacle could be a complete dissolution of the relationship between the team and player amidst the contract dispute. However, it feels likely that the Saints will reach an agreement that works for both them and Kamara. It seems rare that the opposite happens in the league, especially with the lack of leverage delivered to players via their collective bargaining agreement. It feels like it will not be an issue until it is proven to be a full-blown issue. Until then, Kamara has a lot to look forward to heading in 2024. A year that should cement him further not just in the franchise record books, but as one of the franchise's all-time greats.