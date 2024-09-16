New Orleans Unites As Pelicans Celebrate Saints' Impressive Win Against Cowboys!
Several New Orleans Pelicans players reacted on social media to support the New Orleans Saints' dominating victory over the Dallas Cowboys. After the Saints went up 21-6 early in the second quarter, newly acquired Pelicans' guard Dejounte Murray tweeted that Saints defensive end Chase Young told him the team would be for real this season. From his perspective, that looks to be the case.
Murray, a Seattle native, has become a New Orleans Saints fan since moving to the city. With strong performances like last Sunday, more people from outside the city will likely start rooting for the Saints.
Star forward Zion Williamson was in Dallas watching the Saints-Cowboys matchup on Sunday. Many are aware of Williamson's affinity for Dallas, calling 'Big D' one of his favorite NBA cities to play in. The two-time All-Star posted his support for the Saints on Instagram.
Starting guard CJ McCollum also posted about the Saints' 44-19 victory on his social media.
The New Orleans Saints are likely the hottest team in the NFL at the beginning of the season. Scoring 40 points in consecutive games at the start of the season is a first for the team since 2009. Additionally, the 35 points scored by New Orleans in the first half is the most the Cowboys have ever allowed in their franchise history.
There were few expectations for the Saints after missing the playoffs for the third straight year last season. The team brought in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to jumpstart a stagnant offense from last season, and the results were outstanding throughout the first two weeks. The Saints look dominant, running and passing the ball. After scoring on their first nine possessions last week, New Orleans scored touchdowns on their first six drives on Sunday.
Many attributed the success in the opening week to playing an inferior team, the Carolina Panthers. On the other hand, the Cowboys were coming off an impressive road victory versus the Browns and had won 16 straight home games in the regular season before Sunday. Even the biggest naysayers cannot deny the impact of the Saints' performance in Week 2.
The Saints are beginning to gain believers with their dominant performance in all three game phases. It won't be long before more than just the Pelicans express their support for the Saints.