Report: New Orleans Saints To Work Out Star UFL Tight End
The New Orleans Saints are expected to work out UFL star TE Sal Cannella on Thursday, as first reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Cannella, 27, spent this past spring with the Arlington Renegades of the United Football League (UFL).
New Orleans could be somewhat thin at tight end as they head into the second day of their mandatory mini-camp. John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that starting TE Juwan Johnson was not present during the first day of mini-camp.
Additionally, Michael Jacobson and Tommy Hudson left practice early, per John Hendrix. That left only veteran Foster Moreau and undrafted rookie Dallin Holker at the position.
Cannella played collegiately at Auburn, but was unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He'd play for two years in the Spring Football League before finally getting a tryouts with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, but was released during training camp.
Cannella would land with the New Orleans Breakers during the 2022 USFL Draft. He'd catch 34 passes for 364 yards with the Breakers, earning a spot on the All-USFL team. The Green Bay Packers would then bring him onto their roster during 2022 training camp, but released him before the start of the season.
Picked in the 2023 XFL Draft by the Arlington Renegades, Cannella would have a starring role for the eventual XFL champions. He pulled in 42 receptions for 415 yards to lead the team and finish among the league leaders for the position. That earned him a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks in last year's training camp, but he was again released before the start of the season.
Cannella wound up back with the Arlington Renegades as a merger between the USFL and XFL created the UFL this past spring. He'd pull in 53 receptions for 497 yards and led the league with six receiving touchdowns. Over three seasons at Auburn, Cannella had 25 catches for 330 yards and five scores. His achievements in the USFL, XFL, and now UFL makes him a potential dark horse for NFL teams.
At 6'5" and 242-Lbs., Cannella is a receiving tight end with impressive hands, downfield ability, and open field skills after the catch. He'll now have an opportunity to catch on with the Saints, who's only significant addition to the tight end spot to join Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau was undrafted rookie Dallin Holker.