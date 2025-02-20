Saints News Network

New Saints Rumor Indicates Fascinating Uniform Change For 2025 Season

Is New Orleans set to debut a new look?

Dakota Randall

Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints could little a little different next season, and not just on their roster.

As you might recall, the NFL last year adopted a new rule allowing all teams to add a third helmet to their uniform rotations. And a new rumor indicates the Saints are one of the teams that will take advantage of the new rule in 2025.

"I can confirm 2 more teams to get new alt helmets this offseason: the Chargers & Saints!" X user Zach Cohen recently posted. "So far I’ve reported them, Browns & Steelers."

Cohen isn't an established NFL insider, so his report should be taken with a grain of salt. However, he has a track record of breaking uniform-related football news, so the rumor shouldn't be totally discounted, either.

There aren't established timelines for NFL teams to announce uniform changes for upcoming seasons. As such, it might be a while before we get any confirmation on New Orleans adding a third helmet.

Nevertheless, the possibility of a new look is something that surely will excite Saints fans.

