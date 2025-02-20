New Mock Draft Has Saints Making Surprising Choice With No. 7 Pick
Most mock drafts have the New Orleans Saints using the ninth-overall pick to add playmaking talent on either side of the ball. But what if they target the trenches instead?
Larry Holder of The Athletic believes the Saints will do just that. In a collaborative mock draft published Thursday, Holder has New Orleans drafting Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou with the ninth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"New Orleans’ offensive line was in shambles for much of last season, even after adding left tackle Taliese Fuaga as the team’s first-round pick during the 2024 draft," Holder wrote. "The Saints could use either a tackle or a guard, so Membou seems like he’d fit the billing regardless of where they might use him.
"Right tackle would appear to be a better spot in an attempt to replace 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning. The Saints have holes throughout the roster, so taking the best player available at almost any position here would benefit new coach Kellen Moore’s team. Membou ranks No. 8 on Brugler’s 2025 big board, and the Saints just so happen to need offensive line help."
Targeting an offensive lineman would be a wise move. Sure, the Saints could prioritize high-ceiling skill players or even a quarterback, but whoever's catching or throwing the ball won't matter if there isn't a strong line to keep the offense functional.
Regardless, the Saints have a ton of work to do this offseason. And they can't afford to miss with their first-round pick.
More NFL: ESPN Insider Identifies Saints Legend As Shocking Offseason Cut Candidate