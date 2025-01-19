NFC South Report: Falcons Expected To Hire New Defensive Coordinator
The New Orleans Saints are still searching for their new head coach. Along with that will likely come wholesale staff changes. Barring any surprises, the Saints will be the only NFC South team to make a head coaching change this offseason.
That being said, there will be some staff changes among the other NFC South squads. One of those will be with the Saints chief rival, the Atlanta Falcons.
On Saturday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the Falcons are expected to hire Jeff Ulbrich as their new defensive coordinator. Atlanta parted ways with defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake at the conclusion of this season.
Lake had spent just one year with the Falcons and first-year head coach Raheem Morris. While new coordinators with new head coaches are common, Atlanta has gone through defensive coordinators at a ridiculous rate.
In 2025, Ulbrich will become the seventh different defensive coordinator the Falcons have had in eight seasons. Over the last 12 years, Atlanta has had nine different names hold the title of defensive coordinator.
Atlanta ranked 23rd in total defense and points allowed during the 2024-25 campaign. They were 22nd against the pass, but 31st in touchdown passes surrendered. Against the run they ranked a more respectable 15th, but ranked 31st on third downs and 28th in red zone percentage.
Jeff Ulbrich, 47, had been with the New York Jets since 2021 as their defensive coordinator. He'd also take over as the Jets interim coach for the last 12 games after the firing of coach Robert Saleh. New York went 3-9 under Ulbrich on their way to a 5-12 mark.
Ulbrich is very familiar with both the Falcons and their head coach Raheem Morris. He was with Atlanta from 2015 to 2020 as a defensive assistant under then-Falcons defensive coordinator Morris.
In 2020, Morris was promoted to interim head coach for the final 11 games after the firing of Dan Quinn. Upon Morris' promotion, Ulbrich took over defensive coordinator duties for those final 11 contests.
Atlanta finished the 2024-25 season with an 8-9 record, losing six of their last eight games. It was their seventh straight season with a losing record and without a playoff berth, the second longest current streak in the NFL.
ICYMI: NFL Report: Saints Expected To Hold Virtual Coaching Interview With Kellen Moore On Saturday
The New Orleans Saints coaching search continues, as they set up more interviews through this weekend. Nick Underhill of neworleans.football reports that the Saints are expected to conduct a virtual interview with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Saturday.
Moore is one of the most popular coaching candidates on the market, being pursued by several teams. For the Saints, he's the sixth coach that's been officially interviewed in some capacity.
• Kellen Moore
• Joe Brady
• Darren Rizzi
• Aaron Glenn
• Anthony Weaver
• Mike Kafka
A virtual interview is required for any coach still employed by an NFL team. This will be the case until Monday, January 20. After that, in-person interviews may be conducted on the condition that a season has ended for the team that the coach is working for.
The Eagles and Moore finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and as the second seed in the NFC playoffs. Philadelphia will host the Los Angeles Rams in a Divisional Round matchup on Sunday.
Moore oversaw a Philadelphia offense that ranked 8th in total yardage this season. The Eagles were 29th in passing production, but 2nd in rushing yardage.