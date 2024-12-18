NFC South Shake-Up: Rookies Quarterbacks Rattler And Penix Jr. May Start In Week 16
The NFC South foes may have two rookie quarterbacks — Spencer Rattler and Michael Penix Jr. — to get the starting nods in Week 16.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris replaces Kirk Cousins with Michael Penix Jr. as the team's starting quarterback. Morris would not commit to Cousins retaining the starting job after Atlanta narrowly defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 15-9, on Monday Night Football.
Other than his 16 interceptions this season, one of the reasons for Morris' decision was that he believed Cousins had lost some confidence during the four-game skid. On Monday, the veteran quarterback completed 11-of-17 passes for 112 yards, a touchdown, and one interception.
"He's got to play better," Morris said. "And you know, obviously you've got to go back and look at everything, but he wants to play better, he's got to play better, we've got to find a way to get him to play better, and obviously we'll get to work tomorrow, that's part of our process, right?
"You go, you look at the tape, you review it with the people that it needs to be reviewed with. We'll get all of the coordinators in the room, we'll talk with everybody, and we got to play better at the quarterback position."
The first-round signal caller, Penix, will get the start versus the Giants on Sunday in Week 16.
New Orleans (5-9), though not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, is two games behind Atlanta (7-7), which lost the NFC South lead to Tampa Bay (8-6). Three games remain in the season.
Like Derek Carr, Cousins signed a lucrative free-agent contract to play in the NFC South. Atlanta offered him a four-year contract worth $180 million, including a $50 million signing bonus and $90 million guaranteed for 2024 and 2025.
Derek Carr will most likely miss the remainder of the 2024 season for New Orleans due to the fractured left hand he sustained in Week 14 against the Giants.
The Saints played backups Jack Haener and Spencer Rattler in the 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders. Rattler gave the team a second-half spark by completing 10-of-21 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown with 3 seconds on the clock.
He led New Orleans on an 11-play and 56-yard final drive. His two-point conversion attempt to tight end Juwan Johnson failed.
Interim head coach Darren Rizzi has yet to determine which quarterback will start against Green Bay (10-4) on Monday Night Football.