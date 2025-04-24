Saints News Network

NFL Draft Writer Predicts Blockbuster Saints-Texans Draft Day Trade

Could the Saints swing a draft day trade?

Zach Pressnell

The Draft Theater is seen during the 2025 NFL Draft media day preview on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. The draft begins at 7 p.m. CT April 24 and runs through April 26.
The Draft Theater is seen during the 2025 NFL Draft media day preview on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. The draft begins at 7 p.m. CT April 24 and runs through April 26. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of holes to fill on their roster heading into the NFL Draft. While it seems a bit unlikely that they'll trade down from their first-round pick, the Saints could explore the possibility of trading down in the second round to gather better draft capital.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently predicted the Houston Texans would swing a trade with the Saints on draft day. The hypothetical deal has the Saints sending their 2025 second-round pick (No. 40), 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 184) to the Texans for Houston's 2025 2nd-round pick (No. 58), 2025 3rd-round pick (No. 79).

"However, the Texans also need to address their offensive line and might be better off targeting a prospect like Alabama's Tyler Booker, Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., or Ohio State's Josh Simmons on opening night," Knox wrote. "If Houston goes that route, it could still target a receiver early by moving up in Round 2. Doing so could land the Texans a second-tier receiver prospect like Missouri's  Luther Burden III, who went 51st overall in the B/R mock."

This is the dream scenario for the Saints. New Orleans could grab a star player like Mykel Williams or Jalon Walker in the first round before trading down in the second round and adding an extra third round pick.

This extra third-round pick could be used to snag a quarterback like Ohio State's Will Howard or Syracuse's Kyle McCord. Adding somebody like that alongside the top three selections in the draft would be a huge move for New Orleans to make.

This might not seem like the most impactful move, but it allows a lot more freedom in the draft for the Saints.

More NFL: NFL Writer Makes Last Minute Saints Draft Prediction

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News