NFL Draft Writer Predicts Blockbuster Saints-Texans Draft Day Trade
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of holes to fill on their roster heading into the NFL Draft. While it seems a bit unlikely that they'll trade down from their first-round pick, the Saints could explore the possibility of trading down in the second round to gather better draft capital.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently predicted the Houston Texans would swing a trade with the Saints on draft day. The hypothetical deal has the Saints sending their 2025 second-round pick (No. 40), 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 184) to the Texans for Houston's 2025 2nd-round pick (No. 58), 2025 3rd-round pick (No. 79).
"However, the Texans also need to address their offensive line and might be better off targeting a prospect like Alabama's Tyler Booker, Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., or Ohio State's Josh Simmons on opening night," Knox wrote. "If Houston goes that route, it could still target a receiver early by moving up in Round 2. Doing so could land the Texans a second-tier receiver prospect like Missouri's Luther Burden III, who went 51st overall in the B/R mock."
This is the dream scenario for the Saints. New Orleans could grab a star player like Mykel Williams or Jalon Walker in the first round before trading down in the second round and adding an extra third round pick.
This extra third-round pick could be used to snag a quarterback like Ohio State's Will Howard or Syracuse's Kyle McCord. Adding somebody like that alongside the top three selections in the draft would be a huge move for New Orleans to make.
This might not seem like the most impactful move, but it allows a lot more freedom in the draft for the Saints.
