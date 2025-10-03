Saints News Network

NFL Executive Urges Saints To 'Completely Start Over' At Trade Deadline

The Saints have a lot of big decisions to make at the trade deadline...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) hands the ball off the running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) hands the ball off the running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of big decisions on their plate this year. They've stumbled out to a 0-4 start on the season and don't seem to be showing any signs of turning it around.

As a result, there have been rumors indicating the Saints could part ways with a lot of valuable pieces in order to lean further into their rebuild. This could mean the Saints make more than a handful of big trades in the coming weeks. One NFL executive believes they should "completely start over."

"(Saints coach Kellen Moore) is an offensive guy, so I’m sure he doesn’t want to get rid of them," An NFL executive said, via FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano. "But for the good of the franchise, they’ve got to consider it. I doubt either of them will still be there when the Saints are good again. They should just completely start over."

What could the executive mean by this?

Let's dig a little deeper.

Saints need to make big moves at the trade deadline

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olav
Jul 28, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

When the executive states the Saints should completely start over, the most likely outcome includes four or five massive trades. There are a lot of Saints players who could be moved in this instance.

Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are the first two players that come to mind as trade candidates. Kamara has received a lot of buzz over the last few weeks, with insiders linking him to the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and plenty of others. He's unlikely to be in New Orleans by the time the team is ready to compete again. Olave is younger, but it doesn't seem like he's going to be re-signing in New Orleans.

Demario Davis, Trevor Penning, Pete Werner, Rashid Shaheed, and plenty of others make sense as trade chips, too.

At the end of the day, the Saints could cast a wide net. They could be willing to cut ties with practically any player on their roster in order to stack up on picks and younger players.

The rebuild in New Orleans is only just beginning. The team likely isn't going to compete for a while, so it's best to lean into the rebuild.

More NFL: Steelers Called Trade Fit In Blockbuster For Saints Star WR

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News