Steelers Called Trade Fit In Blockbuster For Saints Star WR
The New Orleans Saints have been at the center of a lot of trade speculation over the last few weeks.
Given the fact that New Orleans hasn't shown too much playoff potential this year, as expected, the front office could opt to get aggressive as a rebuilding team. The Saints are likely going to be picking at the top of the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft, which should put them in position to draft a franchise star. Before then, the Saints could stockpile draft picks by making big trades, including one with Chris Olave, in the next few weeks.
Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers could target Olave from the Saints in a blockbuster midseason deal after New Orleans fell to 0-4.
Chris Olave could make sense as a trade target for the Steelers
"The New Orleans Saints are one of only three teams in the NFL that are currently winless. They join the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans as the only 0-4 teams in the league with no end to the losing in sight," Popejoy wrote. "We've already talked about the three Jets who could be trade options for the Pittsburgh Steelers and if New Orleans decides to start their rebuild early, here are three more players who the Steelers could consider.
"Pittsburgh seems to have no plan for a second wide receiver but this could just be because the team isn't sold on anyone currently on the roster. Olave is a very talented play who finds ways to be productive even with bad quarterback play so imagine what he could do with Aaron Rodgers throwing him the football."
The Steelers are in the perfect position to commit to a Super Bowl push this year. With Aaron Rodgers on his last leg and TJ Watt getting older, the Steelers could bolster their team quite a bit with a deal for Olave. Adding Olave and signing him to a big contract extension would be exactly what Pittsburgh needs for its future.
For the Saints, it would make sense if the Steelers are going to be willing to give up a lot of draft capital. Olave shouldn't be moved for cheap. The Saints hold all the cards to a potential blockbuster deal, so the cost to bring him in won't be minimal.
