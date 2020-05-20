Saints News Network
NFL Team Facilities Re-Open, Saints Remain Closed

BtBoylan

This week, NFL teams can re-open if they did so under “governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols developed by Dr. Sills and distributed to all clubs. on May 6.”

The Falcons, Cardinals, Colts, Cowboys, and Steelers were the first to begin the re-opening process on Tuesday. The memo sent to team officials by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell states that teams must follow the guidelines provided:

  • 50 percent of staff or less in the facility, and the number cannot exceed 75 people. That total is for all club locations combined.
  • No members of the coaching staff to return to the facility in order to “ensure equity among all 32 clubs.” The strength and conditioning coach may continue work in the facility only if said person is taking part in player rehabilitation.
  • No players in the facility other than those undergoing treatment.
  • Teams must promptly report any incidence of COVID-19 in the facility.
  • Teams must promptly report any change in government regulations.

Atlanta Falcons GM Rich McKay said he expects about 20 employees back into the team’s facility by the end of the week. Only 15 employees were in the team facility in Flowery Branch, GA, on Tuesday.  All employees had their temperatures taken at the door and were required to wear masks and gloves worn at all times.

In April, New Orleans announced that it would not open its facility until July for mandatory Training Camp. Saints HC Sean Payton informed his team that they would have no offseason program. Adding it would not change even if allowed.

“No virtual workouts, no online meetings, no workouts at the facility, even if it's allowed. Show up in July for training camp in the best shape of your life. Take care of your families, your health, and be ready this summer”. - Sean Payton to players in April

Sean Payton was the first NFL player or coach to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Payton announced physicians cleared him of the virus a week after he announced his positive test publicly.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Hendrix
John Hendrix

Editor

Steps in the right direction. Let's hope it keeps up!

