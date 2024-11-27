NFL Matchups: Comparing The Saints Offense Against The Rams Defense
After a Week 12 bye, the 4-7 New Orleans Saints return to action this week when they host the 5-6 Los Angeles Rams. It will be the third straight home game for the Saints, who won both contests under interim head coach Darren Rizzi before their bye.
Los Angeles started their year losing four of their first five outings. They went on a bit of a winning streak before a recent slippage, dropping two of their last three. The Rams are 2-3 on the road this season but have won their last two away from home.
Part of the reason for the Rams' roller coaster year is a young defense that's been inconsistent and have taken their lumps. After an outstanding start to the year offensively, the Saints hit a major injury roadblock. New Orleans is starting to get healthy, but will still be without playmaking wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.
Here is how the New Orleans offense and Los Angeles defense matches up going into a crucial contest for both squads.
Saints Offense
Points = 11th (23.8/game)
Total Yardage = 11th (347.4)
Passing Yards = 17th (216.6)
Rushing Yards = 9th (130.7)
Rushing Average = 9th (4.6)
3rd Downs = 14th
Red Zone % = 7th
New Orleans passing statistics are a bit deceiving. Remember that Derek Carr missed three outings, all losses, with an oblique injury. Carr has a 68.7% completion percentage this season while averaging 218 yards per game with 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. His deep ball accuracy is as good as any quarterback in the league, and he's been more decisive with his progressions than he was last year, his first with the Saints.
Without Olave or Shaheed, this passing game doesn't have enough weapons to be a consistent threat to defenses. Veteran Cedrick Wilson and undrafted rookie Mason Tipton have done little at receiver. Tight end Juwan Johnson has been maddeningly inconsistent, while Foster Moreau is limited as a pass catcher.
Recent addition Marquez Valdes-Scantling has emerged as a big-play threat and has a good rapport with Carr. Signed just a month ago and appearing in three games, Valdes-Scantling has five catches for 196 yards and three scores in his last two outings. He's brought back a deep ball element to the offense that had been lacking since Shaheed was knocked out for the year.
Running back Alvin Kamara and versatile weapon Taysom Hill have been important assets to the passing attack. Kamara has 443 yards receiving on a team-high 55 catches. Hill, who has missed four games, has 18 catches for 150 yards.
Of course, where Kamara and Hill are most valuable is as runners. Oftentimes carrying a shorthanded attack, Kamara has 782 yards on the ground, six touchdowns, and a 4.3 average. Hill, with 268 rushing yards, hasn't gotten the ball a lot. He's still a devastating weapon for defenses to deal with, evidenced by his 138 rushing yards and 188 all-purpose yards against Cleveland.
Tackles Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning have each quietly had strong years. They've been a powerful force for the running game and have both improved as pass blockers. Aside from Kamara, the Fuaga/Penning combination has been the offense's most reliable asset.
The interior of the line is finally getting healthy after being decimated by injuries most of the year. Getting C Erik McCoy and LG Lucas Patrick back to join RG Cesar Ruiz would help the Saints establish the run, balance, and play-action scheme that coordinator Klint Kubiak prefers for his scheme.
Rams Defense
Points = 26th (25.1/game)
Total Yards = 26th (362.5)
Passing = 19th (218.2)
• 10 interceptions
• 28 sacks
Rushing = 28th (144.3)
Rushing Average = 21st (4.6)
Third Downs = 19th
Red Zone % = 9th
Without retired DT Aaron Donald, the Rams have a much different look on defense. Edge rushers Jared Verse, Byron Young, and linemen Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner are dynamic young defenders all under the age of 27. Together, they have combined for 21.5 sacks, 39 QB hits, and 36 tackles for loss.
After struggling against the run early in the year, Los Angeles stiffened in that capacity when four of five. That progress came crashing down when the Eagles rushed for 314 yards last week, including 255 from Saquon Barkley.
Barkley was just the second 100-yard rusher allowed by the Rams this season, but they've surrendered at least 70 yards on the ground to nine different players.
Pass coverage has been equally shaky. They've allowed four quarterbacks to throw for at least 260 yards, but an eye-popping 13 pass catchers to have at least 65 yards, including six 100-yard outings.
A young Rams secondary is capable of making big plays, but also shows the propensity to give them up. Safeties Kamren Kinchens, Kamren Curl, and Quentin Lake are an athletic and versatile trio. Corner Cobie Durant is underrated in coverage, but opponents have had better success throwing at corners Ahkello Witherspoon and Darius Williams.
Where the Rams have been most vulnerable is at inside linebacker. Christian Rozeboom leads the team with 91 tackles. But, he and Omar Speights have often been beaten to the edge and have been victimized over the middle in coverage duties.
What to Watch
When these teams played in Los Angeles last year, the Saints fell behind 30-7 before rallying late to make the score a respectable 30-22. Without Olave or Shaheed, this offense simply doesn't have the firepower for that kind of game.
New Orleans needs to establish balance early with their running game. Kamara and Hill should both have success on off-tackle plays against the Rams if the interior blockers can prevent penetration and open up cutback lanes.
Rushing successfully will also set up play-action and roll outs, an absolute must for this offense. Hill and Kamara will also play roles as receivers, with each likely lining up various places along the formation. Don't be surprised to see tight ends Moreau and Johnson involved somewhat heavily.
Valdes-Scantling has established himself as a big-play threat. Now, he'll need to make some intermediate plays to open up more downfield opportunities. It would be nice to see a contribution from Wilson, Tipton, Dante Pettis, or Kevin Austin at receiver. In fact, it may be necessary to put enough points on the board to come out with a win.