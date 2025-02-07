NFL Mock Draft: Saints Draft 4,279-Yard, 29-TD Star To Replace Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints have a very interesting couple of weeks ahead of them. They're $60 million over the cap and could make some drastic moves to fix that glaring problem including a potential trade of quarterback Derek Carr.
Before that, the Saints could reload their roster in the NFL Draft. They hold the No. 9 pick in the first round, but their second-round pick could be even more important.
ESPN's Matt Miller recently projected the Saints would select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This comes after Miller predicted they'd pick star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round.
"The Saints added a receiver in Round 1, and now they'd get a long-term option who can throw him the ball with Derek Carr's future with the team in question," Miller wrote. "Dart likely needs to sit for a year to learn NFL concepts -- he had some initial struggles at Senior Bowl practices -- but he throws a beautiful deep ball and has plus-level tools that will help him start in the future."
Dart certainly flashed signs of star potential during his college career, but he was streakier than an NFL team would like. The star signal caller has the potential to launch himself into the first round if he has a successful interview process and NFL combine.
As of now, he sits as a potential second round pick. If the Saints have the ability to land him with their second selection, he'd become the obvious pick.
Having Dart would allow the Saints to trade Carr and feel comfortable about their quarterback room.
