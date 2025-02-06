Saints Linked To DPOY Candidate Alongside Potential Kellen Moore Hire
The New Orleans Saints are expected to hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as the next head coach in New Orleans. Moore and the Eagles are still competing in the NFL playoffs until Sunday.
Criss Partee of FanSided recently predicted the Saints would hire Moore in the coming weeks. But Partee also predicted the Saints could add Zack Baun, a 2024 Defensive Player of the Year finalist, alongside Moore.
"Baun exploded for the Eagles defense this year recording 151 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3,5 sacks, and five forced fumbles," Partee wrote. "His versatility and consistency stand out as Baun also had four passes defended while being named first team All-Pro and becoming a first-time Pro Bowl selection.
"Baun’s adaptability makes him an ideal fit for a Saints defense in flux. His ability to plug gaps as both a linebacker and edge player adds depth and stability. Bringing Sweat and Baun to New Orleans under Moore’s leadership could help redefine the Saints’ identity, addressing key gaps on both sides of the ball. This approach, built on familiar talent, offers the Saints a chance for brighter days ahead."
Baun is going to be a huge free agency add for whichever team lands him. He's been a key to the Eagles' success all season long and he'll likely have the same impact on whichever team he heads to this offseason.
Expect the linebacker to land a gaudy payday though, which could spell trouble for the Saints' pursuit of him. New Orleans would need to clear quite a bit of cap space to have a serious chance at bringing in the star linebacker.
