NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Star Edge Rusher To Replace Cam Jordan
The New Orleans Saints finished the 2024 season off on a very sour note. Quarterback Derek Carr only played in 10 games and the Saints were 0-7 when he didn't suit up. Because of this, New Orleans has landed a top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
With the No. 9 pick in the draft, New Orleans could look to go a lot of different directions. Unfortunately, this draft doesn't have too many talented quarterback prospects, so the Saints likely won't be able to land a first-round quarterback talent at pick No. 9.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com recently predicted the Saints would draft Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Williams would be the immediate successor to aging defensive lineman Cam Jordan in New Orleans.
"Eight-time Pro Bowler Cam Jordan has enjoyed a terrific run in New Orleans, but he’ll turn 36 years old this offseason, and his sack production has plummeted in the last two years," Zierlein wrote. "Williams has tremendous traits/upside and fills a big need."
Williams, 20, is a physical specimen on the defensive line. He's a bit overlooked right now because of Penn State's Abdul Carter being the clear top edge rusher in the draft. But that shouldn't cause the Saints to overlook Williams at pick No. 9.
He registered five sacks in 2024, including two in the SEC Championship victory over Texas. At just 20 years old, the 6-foot-5 prospect has a lot of room to grow and thrive in the Saints' defense.
