NFL Mock Draft: Saints Pass On Jaxson Dart, Land Dynamic Offensive Weapon
The New Orleans Saints could use a young quarterback to learn behind Derek Carr before eventually taking over for him down the road. In the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Saints likely won't be able to land a signal caller at pick No. 9 with first round value.
But the Saints could end up using their second round pick on a quarterback, if they see fit. However, not everybody believes the Saints will prioritize landing a quarterback of the future in the draft.
Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently predicted the Saints would pass on a quarterback in the second round of the draft in favor of LSU tight end Mason Taylor. Iyer predicted Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart would be selected two picks later.
"The Saints can go in a different direction for receiving help with Taylor's dynamic hybrid skills," Iyer wrote. "It doesn't hurt that he carries new buzz from down the road in Baton Rouge and has the pedigree of two legendary Dolphins defenders as Jason Taylor's son and Zach Thomas' nephew."
This could end up being the kind of move that haunts a team down the road.
While Taylor is a fine pick with dynamic abilities, Dart feels like the better option here. This could help lighten the load on the cap by giving the Saints the option to cut Carr if they ever see fit.
Adding Taylor would work too. The LSU product caught 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchowns last season. With a productive performance at the NFL Combine, he could turn some heads this draft season.
