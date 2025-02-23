NFL Mock Draft: Saints Replace Cameron Jordan With Star Edge Rusher
The New Orleans Saints have some tough decisions to make this offseason. One of the toughest decisions may end up being whether they cut or keep veteran edge rusher Cameron Jordan.
It may make sense to cut him but given his service to the team and his impact on the locker room, it could be tough to do so. But if the Saints cut him, they'll need to quickly replace him.
Tim Crean of Clutch Points recently put together a mock draft for the Saints. With their first-round pick, No. 9 overall, Crean predicted the Saints would replace Jordan with Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
"This first pick that the PFN 2025 NFL Mock Draft simulator spits out is exactly what we’re talking about here as the Saints grab Volunteers’ pass-rusher James Pearce Jr," Crean wrote. "Pearce is a little undersized at 6-foot-5 and just 243 pounds and needs to improve strength and add mass if he can. Still, in college, he was an explosive, productive edge rusher who had 17.5 sacks in his last two seasons in Knoxville.
"He is a bit of a boom-or-bust prospect, but his upside is a double-digit-sack dominator who you can build an entire defense around. With that as the best outcome, the Saints can afford to take that chance as they rebuild from the ground up."
Pearce has huge upside as a pass rusher. If it wasn't for Penn State's freakish pass rusher Abdul Carter, Pearce could be viewed as the top player at his position in the draft.
With the Saints looking to save cap space, cutting Jordan could make sense. Replacing the 35-year-old with a 21-year-old Pearce would push the franchise in the right direction.
