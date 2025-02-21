Saints Could Save $11 Million By Cutting Fan-Favorite Veteran
The New Orleans Saints are in the worst possible cap situation in the entire league this year. They're nearly $60 million over the cap limit while also being one of the worst teams in the league.
There are a few moves they could make to begin fixing their cap issues, but they would all be tough decisions for one reason or another. This includes potentially cutting quarterback Derek Carr, though it seems like this is unlikely to happen.
Christian D'Andrea of USA Today recently predicted the Saints would cut veteran edge rusher Cameron Jordan in an attempt to fix some of their cap space issues. Cutting Jordan would save $11 million.
"To no one’s surprise, New Orleans enters another offseason with the league’s worst salary cap situation," D'Andrea wrote. "Jordan is a Saints staple, but he has just six sacks the last two seasons combined (34 games) and his 6.7 percent pressure rate at age 35 was the worst of his career."
Cutting Jordan is a decision that may not go over well with Saints fans. Jordan is a 14-year NFL veteran who's spent each of those 14 seasons in a Saints uniform. He's been productive and loyal to New Orleans since the day they used a 1st round pick to select him.
Cutting him would feel like a disservice to the 35 year old's legendary career with New Orleans.
But it might be something that needs to be done. The Saints need to save money very badly and the front office will likely put personal feelings aside when doing so.
