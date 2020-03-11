NFL Teams Propose Rules Changes for 2020
Brendan Boylan
It is the off-season for the NFL, but changes to the game are around the corner. Jeremy Bergman of Around the NFL reported on the terms of the proposed new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL Players Association and the league. The owners met on February 20, 2020 in New York and after almost a year of intensive negotiations, the two sides developed a comprehensive set of new and revised terms for the game and players. The proposed changes have the potential to transform the future of the game both on and off the field. Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported a potential leadership shakeup in its officiating department that might affect the NFL for years to come. While details appeared uncertain, all eyes are now shifting to the 2020 Club Playing Rules Proposals.
In Review: Missed Calls Ending Consecutive Saints Seasons:
The 2019-2020 NFL regular and post season abruptly ended with a controversial ending against the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints’ playoff run was short lived as the number six seeded Minnesota Vikings defeated the favored third seeded New Orleans Saints in overtime 26-20. The game ended in dramatic style with a familiar fashion. Something the Saints and their fans do not want to admit they are getting used to... a controversial non-call. The shock and sting of another missed opportunity to advance to the Super Bowl, and the pain of the Who Dat Nation could be felt and seen on national television as debris swirled down as it was hurled at the officials as they exited the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in January.
In the 2018 NFC Championship Game, DB Nickell Robey-Coleman of the L.A Rams committed a blatant defensive pass interference penalty that was not called. The Washington Post interviewed Coleman and showed him the play after the Rams went on to play the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Robey-Coleman admitted, “Oh, hell yeah, that was P.I.”. The New Orleans Saints were in position to go to their second Super Bowl, but because of the no call, the Rams won the NFC title. The Rams advanced to Super Bowl LIII hosted in Atlanta, Georgia while the Saints season ended in bitter disappointment. Kilgore reported that this missed call convinced the NFL to consider making non-calls and pass interference reviewable on instant replay.
The changes were made in the 2019 NFL season, and for the first time in NFL history teams were able to challenge pass-interference with one of their two challenges per game. While the rule change is bitter sweet to Saints fans, it shows how powerful this process of ruling changing can be for the overall state of the league.
While the Saints did not, Four NFL teams submitted a total of 7 rule change proposals to the league offices Tuesday. Below are the official club rule change proposals via the 4 listed NFL teams (Source: NFL):
By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 12, Section 2, Article 7, to modify the blindside block rule to prevent unnecessary fouls.
By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 15, Section 2, to make permanent the expansion of automatic replay reviews to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any successful or unsuccessful Try attempt.
By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 6, Section 1, Article 1, to provide an alternative to the onside kick that would allow a team who is trailing in the game an opportunity to maintain possession of the ball after scoring (4th and 15 from the kicking team’s 25-yard line).
By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 16, Section 1, to restore preseason and regular season overtime to 15 minutes and implement rules to minimize the impact of the overtime coin toss.
By Miami; to amend Rule 4, Section 3, Article 2, to provide the option to the defense for the game clock to start on the referee’s signal if the defense declines an offensive penalty that occurs late in either half.
By Baltimore and Los Angeles Chargers; to amend Rule 19, Section 2, to add a “booth umpire” as an eighth game official to the officiating crew.
By Baltimore and Los Angeles Chargers; to amend Rule 19, Section 2, to add a Senior Technology Advisor to the Referee to assist the officiating crew.
