NFL Teams Propose Rules Changes for 2020

It is the off-season for the NFL, but changes to the game are around the corner. Jeremy Bergman of Around the NFL reported on the terms of the proposed new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL Players Association and the league. The owners met on February 20, 2020 in New York and after almost a year of intensive negotiations, the two sides developed a comprehensive set of new and revised terms for the game and players. The proposed changes have the potential to transform the future of the game both on and off the field. Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported a potential leadership shakeup in its officiating department that might affect the NFL for years to come. While details appeared uncertain, all eyes are now shifting to the 2020 Club Playing Rules Proposals.

In wake of consecutive seasons ending in disappointment via missed calls, any rules changes made to the laws of the game would be welcomed with open arms by Who Dat Nation.

In Review: Missed Calls Ending Consecutive Saints Seasons:

The 2019-2020 NFL regular and post season abruptly ended with a controversial ending against the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints’ playoff run was short lived as the number six seeded Minnesota Vikings defeated the favored third seeded New Orleans Saints in overtime 26-20. The game ended in dramatic style with a familiar fashion. Something the Saints and their fans do not want to admit they are getting used to... a controversial non-call. The shock and sting of another missed opportunity to advance to the Super Bowl, and the pain of the Who Dat Nation could be felt and seen on national television as debris swirled down as it was hurled at the officials as they exited the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in January.

In the 2018 NFC Championship Game, DB Nickell Robey-Coleman of the L.A Rams committed a blatant defensive pass interference penalty that was not called. The Washington Post interviewed Coleman and showed him the play after the Rams went on to play the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Robey-Coleman admitted, “Oh, hell yeah, that was P.I.”. The New Orleans Saints were in position to go to their second Super Bowl, but because of the no call, the Rams won the NFC title. The Rams advanced to Super Bowl LIII hosted in Atlanta, Georgia while the Saints season ended in bitter disappointment. Kilgore reported that this missed call convinced the NFL to consider making non-calls and pass interference reviewable on instant replay.

The changes were made in the 2019 NFL season, and for the first time in NFL history teams were able to challenge pass-interference with one of their two challenges per game. While the rule change is bitter sweet to Saints fans, it shows how powerful this process of ruling changing can be for the overall state of the league.

While the Saints did not, Four NFL teams submitted a total of 7 rule change proposals to the league offices Tuesday. Below are the official club rule change proposals via the 4 listed NFL teams (Source: NFL):

Which of these proposed rules would you like to see implemented into the 2020 NFL rule book? AND What rules would you want to see modified? Comment Below!

