NFL Schedule Release: How Many Primetime Games Should the Saints Get?
The NFL is expected to release the 2024 schedule on Wednesday evening, and it's certainly going to be an exciting time for the Saints and their fans. Word has already spread regarding the opener, as the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs host the Ravens on Sep. 5. We'll learn more about some of the marquee dates and games before the full release.
One big question remains for New Orleans: How many primetime games will the Saints get? The short answer is we probably shouldn't expect a ton, as the team got just three in 2023. Two of those were Thursday Night Football contests (vs. Jaguars, at Rams), and the other was a Week 2 Monday Night Football game against the Panthers. All other 14 games on their schedule were early kicks.
The Saints have an extra home game in 2024, and this looks like it'll actually be the case unlike 2022 when they hosted a game out in London. Here's some of the best candidates for primetime matchups for the Saints, and while we might seem optimistic here, three does sound about right again.
Saints Opponents For 2024
HOME: Bucs, Falcons, Panthers, Eagles, Commanders, Broncos, Raiders, Rams, Browns
AWAY: Bucs, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Packers
Primetime Game Candidates For the Saints
Denver Broncos (Home)
If the NFL doesn't see Sean Payton returning home to face off against the team he helped turn around and eventually help win a Super Bowl, then they're blind as a bat. This has to get some type of top billing, maybe even later in the season. It would be borderline ridiculous for this not to grab a big draw. For me, this would be a Thursday Night matchup.
Dallas Cowboys (Away)
We already know that the Cowboys are going to get national favor a lot of times because of the eyes they draw, but when these two teams play, it typically bodes well for the NFL's ratings. You'd have to go back to 2012 for the last time these two played that was on a regular broadcast, and that was on FOX. They've had six straight matchups featured on primetime, and nine of their past ten games have been in the national spotlight. It just makes sense.
Los Angeles Chargers (Away)
Jim Harbaugh brings in a new era for the Bolts, and one of their primetime games will surely be when they play the Ravens at home. Harbaugh vs. Harbaugh just makes sense. There's a good contingent of Saints fans on the West Coast too, and this would certainly be a wild card for me like the Jaguars game was last season.
NFC South (TBD)
My vote would be the Bucs or Falcons, because no one really wants to see the Panthers again on Monday Night Football when they have a lot to figure out. Getting one of these at home would be a welcomed change.
Honorable Mentions
- vs. Las Vegas - Derek Carr facing off against the Raiders feels like it would make for a good primetime contest, but it just doesn't feel like it'll get that attention.
- at Kansas City - Other games are going to get top priority for the Chiefs, and they'll surely max out on the amount of primetime games allowed. However, any time you get Patrick Mahomes playing a home game on national television bodes well for ratings.
- vs. Washington - This is quite a long shot, in my opinion, but if Jayden Daniels ends up being the starter for the Commanders, he gets to come home and play in front of the New Orleans crowd. The same could be said for the Browns with Jameis Winston, but that could also be flex material when the time comes.
- vs. LA Rams - If this game were in Los Angeles again, then I could see it. I like the idea of putting an offensive mastermind against a defensive guru. New Orleans got off to a really bad start in last year's game and then rallied. Sean McVay vs. Dennis Allen could be another low-key good matchup.
- at Green Bay - This game was lopsided last year until it wasn't and the Saints blew a lead after self-destructing. This would be a nice low-key Sunday Night Football matchup to broadcast with how Jordan Love and Green Bay ended their season. The Packers have better opponents to consider for primetime for home games, however, which include the 49ers, Dolphins, Texans and likely a NFC North foe.