NFL Trade Rumors: Star Wide Receiver Has Eyes and Ties to Saints
The Davante Adams Sweepstakes is going to heat up, as it's only a matter of time before the star wide receiver gets traded. The league's trade deadline isn't until Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. CT, but Adams could go much quicker than that given the recent events. According to a Wednesday morning report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints are one of the teams on his wishlist.
Two teams high on Davante Adams’ wishlist of places to land - if not at the very top - are the Jets and Saints, per league sources. Adams ideally would like to play with a QB he knows. The Jets have former teammate Aaron Rodgers, and the Saints have former teammate Derek Carr.
NFL Trade Rumors: Should the Saints Pursue Star Wide Receiver Davante Adams?
Carr isn't the only ties Adams would have to the Saints, as wide receivers coach Keith Williams (Coach Dubb) has worked personally with him. Williams said he's like a son to him and is Adams' mentor, and there's clear praise for him. Williams said in a video that was posted, "He’s different....every great player isn’t the same. It starts in your heart. Then your heart tells your mind. Then your mind makes your body do it."
There's work to be done by the Saints if they want to get into a position to acquire Adams, and we'll just have to wait to see how they work in the shadows to get there.