NFL Transactions: Saints Re-Sign Two Players To Practice Squad On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints have brought back two familiar faces to their practice squad. On Tuesday, the Saints announced that they have re-signed safety Millard Bradford and offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth.
Bradford, 25, is an undrafted rookie out of TCU. He was signed by New Orleans after the draft and was with the team throughout training camp. Despite a solid preseason, Bradford was among the team's final cuts. He was quickly added back to the practice squad, where he's spent most of this season.
Bradford has appeared in two games for New Orleans, mostly on special teams. He has recorded one tackle. The Saints released him prior to last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams before bringing him back today.
Also an undrafted rookie, Haynesworth played collegiately at Tulane. New Orleans brought him in after the draft and he saw extensive action during the preseason. Injured during preseason action, Haynesworth was placed on the waived/injured list in late August before being waived from IR.
The New England Patriots signed Haynesworth to their practice squad in early October but released him a week later. He was re-signed by the Saints on October 23, then released the following week. Now, he rejoins New Orleans amid another rash of injuries along the offensive line.
Center Erik McCoy and LG Lucas Patrick both missed last week's game against Los Angeles. It was McCoy's eighth game missed in the last nine outings. For Patrick, it was his third straight game on the sidelines and fifth of the last seven outings.
Nick Saldiveri, starting at left guard in place of Patrick against the Rams, went down in the second half with an ugly injury of his own. The 4-8 Saints play at the 2-10 New York Giants this Sunday. New Orleans' first official injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday afternoon.