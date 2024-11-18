NFL Week 11: Breaking Down the Browns Win, Can the Saints Keep This Formula Going?
Breaking down the Saints win over the Browns. What went right, what needs to get cleaned up and can this formula be sustainable for New Orleans?
The Saints improved to 4-7 after knocking off the Browns on Sunday, cruising to a 35-14 win after pulling away in the final quarter. Taysom Hill was an instrumental part of success on the day, and he'll undoubtedly be up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week based off of that. LockedOn Saints Host and LouisianaSports.net Saints Beat Writer Ross Jackson and I broke all of the action down and gave our thoughts on the win in our Second And Saints post-game show.
Week 11 Saints Post-Game Show
Key Points and Quotes
- Taysom Hill displays the ultimate example of resiliency that Darren Rizzi preached all week. Ross Jackson: "Their whole identity going into this game was to finish. 21 points in the fourth quarter on the offensive side is a pretty good way to finish."
- John Hendrix on Taysom Hill: "He was able to respond to that (rough first half), and I just think it's a textbook example of the culture change in New Orleans."
- Klint Kubiak gets more in his bag of tricks. "I loved the fact that they had a lot of inside screens. They got a lot of players involved with this offense, and it's a winning formula for this team."
- Saints started strong and finished strong, having a stellar final quarter. There's some concerns over pass rush in the middle frame, but getting the job done when it was needed the most.
- Assessing Alontae Taylor's outing and how Kool-Aid McKinstry performed in the spotlight.
- How long can the Saints keep this formula going under Rizzi? "People get bought in with Darren Rizzi. It's so easy to follow this guy because he's somebody that gets in the trenches with them."
- Derek Carr has another strong outing. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Juwan Johnson and other offensive performances that deserved to be called out.
- Taliese Fuaga vs. Myles Garrett.
- The uniqueness of Taysom Hill.
- Saints enter the bye week on a high note.
