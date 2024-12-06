NFL Week 14: Saints Final Injury Report For the Giants Matchup
Three Saints players have been ruled out of action for Week 14's matchup against the Giants. At 4-8, New Orleans looks to rebound after a disappointing loss to the Rams at home and still compete for a potential shot at the NFC South title. However, a lot has to happen there, but the main thing is that they have to win games. Here's how the final injury report looks for the black and gold.
Saints Final Injury Report - Week 14
OUT
- Taysom Hill (knee)
- Nick Saldiveri (knee)
- Bub Means (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE
- Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles)
- Kendre Miller (hamstring)
Kpassagnon and Miller are both not on the active roster yet, but Miller is absolutely trending toward playing on Sunday. They both were full participants of Friday's practice. Hill is most certainly headed to injured reserve, but we'll have to wait to see the corresponding move on Saturday. Bub Means was never meant to play this weekend, so he may return against the Commanders.
Cesar Ruiz (concussion) does not carry an injury designation going into Sunday and was a full participant of practice on Friday. Also not carrying designations include Juwan Johnson (foot), Erik McCoy (groin), Foster Moreau (shoulder), Lucas Patrick (calf), Tyrann Mathieu (forearm) and Pete Werner (hand). This is the healthiest New Orleans has been in quite some time.