Saints News Network

NFL Week 14: Saints Final Injury Report For the Giants Matchup

Three Saints have been ruled out of action for the Giants game, while the offensive line should be good to go for Sunday.

John Hendrix

Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) is injured after a tackle by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) and has to be carted off the field during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) is injured after a tackle by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) and has to be carted off the field during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three Saints players have been ruled out of action for Week 14's matchup against the Giants. At 4-8, New Orleans looks to rebound after a disappointing loss to the Rams at home and still compete for a potential shot at the NFC South title. However, a lot has to happen there, but the main thing is that they have to win games. Here's how the final injury report looks for the black and gold.

Saints Final Injury Report - Week 14

Nick Saldiveri is also out for the Saints
Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri (64) pass protects during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Taysom Hill (knee)
  • Nick Saldiveri (knee)
  • Bub Means (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

  • Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles)
  • Kendre Miller (hamstring)

Kpassagnon and Miller are both not on the active roster yet, but Miller is absolutely trending toward playing on Sunday. They both were full participants of Friday's practice. Hill is most certainly headed to injured reserve, but we'll have to wait to see the corresponding move on Saturday. Bub Means was never meant to play this weekend, so he may return against the Commanders.

Cesar Ruiz (concussion) does not carry an injury designation going into Sunday and was a full participant of practice on Friday. Also not carrying designations include Juwan Johnson (foot), Erik McCoy (groin), Foster Moreau (shoulder), Lucas Patrick (calf), Tyrann Mathieu (forearm) and Pete Werner (hand). This is the healthiest New Orleans has been in quite some time.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News