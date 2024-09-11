Catch the Excitement: See If You'll Get the Saints-Cowboys Game This Sunday!
There's going to be plenty of hype going into Sunday for the Saints and Cowboys matchup. This is one of five games across the NFL that features 1-0 teams, and New Orleans has a pretty good opportunity ahead of them to make some believers out of everyone. Here's the projected broadcast for Week 2's game.
NFL Week 2 Projected Saints-Cowboys Broadcast Map (506sports)
FOX's top announcing team of Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will handle the game on Sunday, and Shawn Smith is the referee. The game is projected in red, and is an unofficial broadcast map with things subject to change. Be sure to check your local listings to see if you'll get the game so you can plan accordingly. CBS has the doubleheader in Week 2.
Dallas leads the all-time series 18-13, winning two of the past three matchups. They last met in 2021 in New Orleans, knocking off Dennis Allen's squad 27-17 when Taysom Hill got the start as quarterback.
Quick Hits From the NFL
- Two of the six teams that scored at least 30 points in Week 1, the New Orleans Saints (47 points, most in Week 1) visit the Dallas Cowboys (33 points) in Week 2. New Orleans (193 yards allowed) and Dallas (230 yards allowed) also possessed top-five total defenses on Kickoff Weekend.
- Saints quarterback Derek Carr completed 19 of 23 attempts (82.6 percent) for 200 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 142.5 rating in Week 1. Since Week 14 of last season, he has 17 touchdown passes with two interceptions for a 123 rating in his past six starts. Since 2016, Carr has nine games (minimum 20 pass attempts) with a completion percentage of 80-or-higher, trailing only Dallas’ Dak Prescott (11) for the most such games among active quarterbacks.
- Since Week 2 of the 2022 season, Dallas has won 16 consecutive regular-season home games, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied with New England (16 consecutive home wins from Week 17, 2012 to Week 15, 2014) for the fourth-longest such streak since 2000.
- Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, in Week 1 at 25 years and 153 days old, became the third-youngest player all-time to reach 400 career receptions, trailing only Jarvis Landry (25 years, 33 days) and Larry Fitzgerald (25 years, 84 days). Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson has 396 career receptions and will be 25 years and 91 days old in Week 2.