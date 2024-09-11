First Look: Can the Saints Show They're For Real On Sunday Against Dallas?
The Saints are undoubtedly under a microscope this week after a convincing regular season opening win over the Panthers. New Orleans didn't get a lot of favorable treatment in the power rankings, but are you really surprised? Week 2 sees them facing a real test when they travel up to Texas to play the Cowboys, and we'll soon know whether or not this team is for real or it was just another case of beating up on a lowly opponent. Here's some early storylines to follow leading up to Sunday.
Saints Storylines to Follow In Week 2
Hurricane Francine
The Saints don't have any plans of evacuating with the impending threat of Hurricane Francine knocking on the doorstep, and we'll see if they end up leaving earlier than intended to get up to Arlington after it's all said and done. Regardless, Wednesday's plans will still see them practice, but things got moved up earlier due to the storm and the team will ensure players and coaches get home to their families before it hits.
Health Of Big Players
Several players exited on Sunday, with Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), Lucas Patrick (toe), Foster Moreau (head) and Willie Gay Jr (undisclosed) all leaving early. Tyrann Mathieu was also held out some due to heel discomfort, which Dennis Allen said was the same thing he dealt with last year. Things feel like they're going to be alright with Lattimore and Moreau, but hamstring injuries are tricky and the league has a protocol for head injuries. Landon Young could step in for Patrick, while Gay Jr. being available will be something to see.
Big Stage For New Orleans
FOX's top crew of Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will handle Sunday’s Saints-Cowboys game. While this won't be a nationally televised contest (and the schedule makers missed the boat on this one), it should get a good bit of top billing on screens during the early kick timeframe. FOX doesn't have the doubleheader this week.
To say the least, New Orleans has a very big opportunity to prove that they're a legitimate team. Now, does that mean they have to win? I don't think so, but standing toe to toe with Dallas would go a long way. What we've typically seen from past Saints teams playing superior opponents is getting into early holes and then having to crawl back to make it close at the end. It would be really nice to see that change.