NFL Week 4: Can Saints and Falcons Overcome Potentially Major Line Troubles?
Both the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons could have significant offensive line issues when these teams meet on Sunday. The 2-1 Saints travel to face the 1-2 Falcons during Week 4 in the 111th meeting between these long-time rivals.
New Orleans lost at home last week to the Philadelphia Eagles to snap a two-game winning streak to start the year. Atlanta has lost both of their home games this season, including a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night.
The Saints News Network will analyze this upcoming matchup from several angles this week.
One potentially major issue facing each squad is on the offensive line, where both teams lost two starting blockers in their losses on Sunday.
Saints Line Injuries
• Erik McCoy, C
• Cesar Ruiz, RG
McCoy left Sunday's contest against Philadelphia with a groin injury on the game's third play and did not return. Without him, the Saints had only 219 total yards, 89 on the ground, and just three yards per rush.
Ruiz also exited the game in the second half but returned after a short absence. Missing McCoy was the far bigger blow, but the remaining New Orleans starters were manhandled by the Philadelphia front.
Tackles Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning struggled in pass protection all afternoon and were unable to open any rushing lanes on the edge consistently. Ruiz may have been limited after returning to the game, but played poorly the entire contest.
Lucas Patrick moved from left guard into McCoy's center spot after he went down. He had perhaps the worst outing of anyone on a line that had easily their worst performance of the young season.
Ruiz seems likely to go against Atlanta on Sunday. McCoy's status is a bigger concern.
On Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that McCoy will require surgery on his injured groin. The surgery will likely keep McCoy out of action for 6-8 weeks. While not a season-ending scenario, certainly a major blow to the New Orleans offensive line for the immediate future.
McCoy is one of the league's better centers. While the line as a whole played poorly against the Eagles, his absence clearly affected the offense and was a noticeable loss against the physical interior of the Philadelphia defensive line.
Assuming Ruiz is healthy, he'll be one candidate to take over the center spot. He was a center throughout most of his collegiate career at Michigan and has (somewhat) adequately replaced an injured McCoy a few times in his career.
Patrick is another candidate. He was a backup center early in his career with Green Bay and started several games at the spot for Chicago, including most of last season.
Another possibility may be to elevate veteran G/C Shane Lemieux from the practice squad. Lemieux played center throughout most of the preseason for the Saints.
All three options are a significant downgrade from McCoy. Additionally, either Oli Udoh or Nick Saldiveri will come off the bench to play guard if Ruiz or Patrick are the choice at center.
A positive is that whoever plays center will get a week of practice at the position. Quality of depth, a huge concern about this line going into the year, looks like it will face the test for at least this week.
Falcons Line Injuries
• Kaleb McGary, RT
• Drew Dalman, C
The Falcons have their own potential problems along the offensive line. In the first half of last week's loss to Kansas City, starting RT McGary went down with a knee (MCL) injury. Just four plays later, starting center Dalman was lost with a high ankle sprain. Neither returned to the game.
Without them, Atlanta averaged less than 3.3 per rush, allowed several pressures on QB Kirk Cousins, and scored just three points in their final seven drives. McGary and Dalman are both strong run blockers and at least adequate pass protectors for the extremely immobile Cousins.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday that Dalman would have an MRI on his injured ankle. He is expected to miss some time, with a trip to injured reserve mentioned as a possibility.
Rapoport also reported that McGary would have an MRI on Monday. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz followed up with a report that McGary will likely be listed as day-to-day, but that there was a strong possibility that he would miss Sunday's game against the Saints.
Former Saint Storm Norton replaced McGary at right tackle. Ryan Neuzil stepped in for Dalman at center. Both are significant downgrades against a New Orleans defense considered one of the best in the league, but one that allowed 147 rushing yards to Eagles RB Saquon Barkley last week.