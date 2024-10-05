Saints News Network

NFL Week 5: Saints Final Injury Report Rules Out Key Players For Chiefs Showdown

Five players are out for the Saints when they take on the Chiefs, while two others are questionable.

John Hendrix

Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Willie Gay (6) recovers a fumble by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Willie Gay (6) recovers a fumble by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Saints have ruled out five players prior to Monday night's meeting with the Chiefs. New Orleans has two players that are questionable, which includes another new face added to the injury report. 16 total players are on it, for those keeping score at home. Here's how it looks for Week 5.

Week 5 Saints Final Injury Report

Cesar Ruiz is out again with a knee injury
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Willie Gay (hand)
  • Taysom Hill (rib)
  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • Shane Lemieux (ankle)
  • Payton Turner (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

  • Lucas Patrick (groin)
  • Pete Werner (hamstring)

Taliese Fuaga (back/knee), Alvin Kamara (ribs/hip), Bryan Bresee (ankle), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Demario Davis (hamstring), Blake Grupe (right hip), Juwan Johnson (forearm), Chris Olave (hamstring) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) do not carry an injury designation going into Monday night. However, Miller has yet to be activated off injured reserve. We'll see if this changes at all. Pete Werner officially did not practice on Saturday, while Miller, Johnson and Grupe were all full participants.

You can check out our practice report here.

Published |Modified
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News