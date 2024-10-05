NFL Week 5: Saints Final Injury Report Rules Out Key Players For Chiefs Showdown
The Saints have ruled out five players prior to Monday night's meeting with the Chiefs. New Orleans has two players that are questionable, which includes another new face added to the injury report. 16 total players are on it, for those keeping score at home. Here's how it looks for Week 5.
Week 5 Saints Final Injury Report
OUT
- Willie Gay (hand)
- Taysom Hill (rib)
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- Shane Lemieux (ankle)
- Payton Turner (knee)
QUESTIONABLE
- Lucas Patrick (groin)
- Pete Werner (hamstring)
Taliese Fuaga (back/knee), Alvin Kamara (ribs/hip), Bryan Bresee (ankle), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Demario Davis (hamstring), Blake Grupe (right hip), Juwan Johnson (forearm), Chris Olave (hamstring) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) do not carry an injury designation going into Monday night. However, Miller has yet to be activated off injured reserve. We'll see if this changes at all. Pete Werner officially did not practice on Saturday, while Miller, Johnson and Grupe were all full participants.
