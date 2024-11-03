NFL Week 9: The Saints Are Done After Their Latest Crumble In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE -- Stick a fork in the Saints, because they're done. Drastic changes are needed for the team right now after their latest collapse. This season is essentially over for them after they lost their seventh straight game, and it was one of the worst teams in the league. Now, New Orleans has seemingly taken the crown for being one of the worst teams in the league.
Sure, there's games left on the Saints schedule. Sure, they could hypothetically go on a run and mathematically could get back into it, but not this team. This team is broken, and it's time for actual tangible evidence that accountability exists in the building. It's the first time since 1999 the Saints have strung together a 7-game losing streak. We've entered the Dark Ages.
“I’m hurting right now," Allen said in his opening statement following the loss. "Hurting for our city, hurting for our organization, hurting for the guys in that locker room.”
Allen's job is in jeopardy, whether or not the Saints want to admit it or make the move. You can no longer sell this product. It's flat. It's broken. It's severely flawed. It's simply not working. There's far more negatives than positives for how things are going in New Orleans right now. This team is defeated, and just look at what Cam Jordan said following the game on his Twitter/X.
"We just lost to the panthers… I love y’all New Orleans truly had higher expectations and the best of hopes for us, y’all deserve it."
I wrote very recently that it's time to stop wasting these veterans' time. Alvin Kamara, who just put up 215 all-purpose yards, doesn't deserve to be labeled a loser. The Saints aren't in any type of compete mode at this point, and honestly last year's finish was more Fool's gold if anything. New Orleans out gained Carolina, nearly doubling their offensive output. They won the turnover battle and held the ball for nearly 9 minutes longer. They continuously find new ways to lose games. It's not by chance. It's a theme. It's an epidemic.
If you need further proof, then look here. They broke a streak of teams that went 275-0 previously.
The next 24 hours will be very telling for the Saints, and the ball is in their court. This can't be looked at as a rash decision, because the losing has continued to happen regardless of what changes or what is said. Like Allen said, "It's certainly frustrating. Felt like we let a couple of opportunities slip through our hands early on." He later added that the injuries have been a factor in the last five, but said it's the nature of the league.
The nature of the league is that the business results aren't where they need to be, and that might mean the Saints front office might not have much of a choice but to end Allen's time in New Orleans.