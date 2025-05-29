Saints News Network

NFL Writer Claims Saints 2022 Draft Pick 'On Verge Of Getting Cut'

The Saints might have the worst roster in the NFL this season.

Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints shocked the NFL world when they opted to select offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This selection immediately placed a big target on offensive tackle Trevor Penning's back. Banks was a direct competitor for playing time and a roster spot to Penning and it seems like Banks is heavily favored to win a starting role with New Orleans.

Bleacher Report's Matt Holder recently suggested Penning was "on the verge of getting cut" this season if he didn't win a position battle during training camp.

"Penning showed improvement in the running game last fall but continued to have issues in pass protection, giving up 54 pressures (five sacks), per PFF," Holder wrote. "So, for the second year in a row, New Orleans used a first-round pick on an offensive tackle: Texas’ Kelvin Banks.

"That means the 2022 No. 19 overall pick will have to prove himself at guard this summer, a position he doesn't have any NFL experience playing and hasn't lined up at since 2019. Meanwhile, the Saints also signed Dillon Radunz during free agency to compete for a starting spot on the inside, which could make Penning expendable at the end of training camp if he doesn't win the position battle."

It seems as though Penning is fighting an uphill battle. For him to stay on the roster, he would likely need to be versatile and willing to slide inside to one of the guard positions. Even then, if Penning isn't the starter or the sixth lineman on the depth chart, there's a chance he gets the ax this offseason.

