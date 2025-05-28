NFL Writer Reveals Tyler Shough's Biggest Obstacle With Saints
The New Orleans Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr to injury and eventually retirement this offseason. To replace him, the team drafted Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
There were a lot of people who were skeptical of the pick, but the Saints are seemingly happy with their choice.
With Carr entering retirement, Shough is set to battle with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener for the starting quarterback job in New Orleans.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently listed each team's starting quarterback's biggest obstacle heading into the season. For the Saints and assumably Shough, Gagnon suggested "A lack of time to acclimate" would be his biggest obstacle.
"The 25-year-old second-round rookie has plenty of experience under his belt but has just one 20-touchdown-pass season at the college level," Gagnon wrote. "Can he hold off Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener for a team that refuses to admit it isn't very good?"
Shough might be closing in on 26 years old, but he's far from ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. New Orleans is going to need him to mature and develop quickly if it wants to have any sort of success this season.
Last year when Carr was injured, the Saints looked horrible with Rattler and Haener at the helm. This season, there's no reason to believe Haener or Rattler have developed enough to lead a winning offense.
In all likelihood, it's going to be Shough under center for the Saints and there's a good chance he didn't get the time to aclimate.