NFL Writer Claims Saints Are 'Already Headed For Massive Failure'
The New Orleans Saints have put together a decently productive offseason with a few solid moves. The hiring of new head coach Kellen Moore was a huge step in the right direction. Drafting Kelvin Banks Jr. to be a franchise offensive lineman was a huge move.
But the good moves seem to end there and, naturally, some in the media are speculative on the Saints heading into the season.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently claimed the Saints were "already headed for massive failure" this season.
"With a first-year head coach, a bad roster, and no clarity on the QB situation, the 2025 NFL Season could be one to forget for the New Orleans Saints," Scataglia wrote. "It's not clear whether or not Derek Carr will start in 2025, and the team did use a second-round pick on Tyler Shough, so I guess, however you look at it, this team isn't in a position to win many games."
The Saints could be without franchise quarterback Derek Carr for the season due to a shoulder injury. Without Carr in 2024, the Saints looked lost. If he misses the entire season, they could look equally as uncompetitive.
They've made a few moves around the roster, but their wide receiver room still lacks depth. They're relying heavily on Alvin Kamara at running back, which isn't a bad thing, but he's getting older in terms of being a running back.
With Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler under center this year, it could quickly become a lost season for the Saints.
More NFL: Saints Could Swing Trade With Browns To Create Much Needed QB Depth