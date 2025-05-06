Saints Could Swing Trade With Browns To Create Much Needed QB Depth
The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add a quarterback to their roster despite using their second round pick on Tyler Shough. The team's depth at the position is among the worst in the league, so it would make sense for them to add a proven veteran as a bridge option.
They may end up looking for a trade to bring in some quarterback depth.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco could be a trade candidate this season, though he didn't link him to the Saints.
"Flacco will presumably serve as the Browns' veteran bridge while they audition Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders for the future," Knox wrote. "However, if one of the youngsters emerges as a viable starter early in the offseason, Flacco could be expendable.
"Flacco did help Cleveland reach the playoffs two years ago after taking over in the wake of Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury. However, he's 40 years old, and the Browns probably aren't keeping four quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster."
Flacco would be the perfect option for the Saints. He could come in and start for the season, or until Shough is ready to take over. This would take quite a bit of pressure of the Saints' second round pick.
Even if Flacco sits as the backup in New Orleans, he would fit. He's a much better quarterback two than Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener.
Either way, a trade would be affordable and it's something the Saints should entertain.
