NFL Writer Highlights Saints' Third Round Pick As Player To Watch
The New Orleans Saints put together one of the more controversial draft classes of the offseason, largely because a lot of experts think they reached on their top two picks. But this controversy shouldn't be enough to overshadow all the talent the Saints added during the offseason.
Drew Collings of Who Dat Dish recently listed third-round pick Jonas Sanker and his versatility as something to watch during the Saints' rookie minicamp.
"One of the most intriguing qualities of Jonas Sanker’s game is his versatility. In 2024, he played 358 snaps as a box safety, 282 as a free safety, 139 in the slot, and 17 on the defensive line," Collings wrote. "He’s a defensive coordinator's dream as he can play anywhere they need. The Saints will likely play Sanker at a variety of positions as they need to develop depth for their defensive backs.
"Brandon Staley will have the opportunity to see him in person, playing multiple spots in the secondary. This will allow him to know where he can implement Sanker to be most impactful for the game. Don’t be surprised to see number 33 everywhere on the field during minicamp."
Sanker's versatility is one of the better parts of his game. He can play anywhere on the field, which would really open up the defense for the Saints.
New Orleans lacks depth at defensive back. Sanker's versatility will be piece of why he's able to find his way on the field as a rookie. If he can play multiple positions at a high level, he has the chance to be the steal of the draft.
