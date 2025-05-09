NFL Writer Suggests Saints Star Has 'A Couple Decent Years Left'
The New Orleans Saints have put together a decent offseason, but it's hard to argue they've put a super competitive team together.
After drafting quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round, seemingly to replace the injured Derek Carr, the Saints haven't added any weapons around him.
New Orleans could still look to add somebody like Amari Cooper or Keenan Allen in free agency, but it doesn't seem likely. As it sits, it looks like the Saints will roll with the offense they have and not everybody is a fan of that.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently put together a power rankings list based on each team's best offensive weapon. For the Saints, that guy was Alvin Kamara, and Scataglia had New Orleans ranked near the bottom of the league at No. 27.
"Clearly not the player he once was, Alvin Kamara is still a dual-threat weapon and probably still has a couple more decent years left in the tank," Scataglia wrote.
The best offensive playmaker on the Saints is either the aforementioned Kamara or Chris Olave, but since Olave has dealt with concussion problems that have kept him off the field, the Kamara pick is fine.
Scataglia makes a good point, too. Kamara, 29, may only have a few good seasons left in the tank. He's already been given over 1,500 carries as well as nearly 500 catches. That amount of workload is enough to destroy anybody's body.
At this point, the Saints need to be a bit more focused on finding Kamara's successor because his years of dominating seem to be coming to an end.
